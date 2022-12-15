Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Sonali Thakker

Thursday

Keep it funny

There’s arguably no better way than comedy to shake off the stress of the week. Let Shashwat Maheshwari, Vaibhav Sethia, Sonali Thakker (in pic, below) and Siddharth Dudeja take you on a laugh riot.

Time 10 pm

At The Habitat, Khar

Log on to in.bookmy-show.com

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Friday

A Goan-Italian treat

From Indo-Italian ambotik curry to ros pasta, try this restaurant’s Din Din menu that blends the best of Italy and Goa.

Time 12 pm to 11.30 pm

At Sorrentina All Day Dining, Santacruz

Call 9136913747

Cost Rs 4,499 (with alcohol)

Saturday

Open up your art

In its third edition of the Satellite series, the Mumbai Light Festival is showcasing two unique audiovisual acts. Soak in the magical elements of a Gond folktale with Once upon a time... which is created by Padma Shri-awardee artist Durgabai Vyam. It’s animated by Vishwesh Menon and is enhanced by the tunes of Bana, a fiddle played by Pardhan Gonds. Overture, the other act, is an experience by Aniruddh Mehta and creative technologist Aaron Pereira.

Time 10 am onwards

At G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi

Log on to insider.in

Just beat it



A beatboxer in action at a previous battle

Beatboxing in India, although at a nascent stage, is one of the most interesting performing art forms. At The Great Indian Beatbox Festival, watch, hear and experience some unique beatboxing and acapella performances by over 150 national and international beatboxers.

ON December 17 and 18

TIME 9 am onwards

At Roaring Farm, Malad West

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 499 onwards

Sunday

Football fever

’Tis the season to be sporty. Gather football fans together, and head to this live screening of the FIFA World Cup finale. The snacks and cocktails will keep you from biting your nails.

Time 8.30 pm

At KMC*, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 149

Play of love, passion and vendetta

Ballygunge 1990 - Love is an endless mystery is a Hindi thriller play directed by Atul Satya Koushik that is set in Kolkata, and follows the journey of Kartik and Vasuki. The 85-minute production features actors Anup Soni and Nivedita Bhattacharya.

Time 7.30 pm

At St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300 onwards

