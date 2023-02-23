Here is a curated list of events for you to indulge in this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Shrujana Shridhar
Thursday
Listen, learn
Start Thursday with something uplifting. Join an online presentation titled Architects of a Literary Revolution: Unpacking the Dalit Panther & Little Magazine Movements by Shrujana Shridhar (below), a city-based illustrator and visual artist, for a dose of intelligent, woke content.
On: February 23; 5 pm to 7 pm
Log on to: anpasia.com
Friday
Thum to the beats
Raghu Dixit. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
In a bid to celebrate the unique Indian heritage of arts and culture, the Mahindra Roots Festival arrives in the city this week, and will be held across locations, including Bandra Fort amphitheatre.
Till: February 26; 12 pm onwards
At: Bandra Fort, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, and other venues
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Saturday
The universe is at work
Inner Voice by Tia Shah. Pic Courtesy/Method Bandra
Bringing a fusion of spirituality and art to the corridors of Mumbai, visual artist Tia Shah will be exhibiting her solo show, The Universe is Listening, at Method Bandra. Take in the beauty of artworks that capture the influence of nature around us.
Till: March 12; 8 am to 10 pm
At: Method Bandra, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West
Log on to: themethod.art
Sunday
Brunch fun in Worli
Slink & Bardot’s Sunday Brunch promises a platter of mouth-watering dishes from oysters to gravlax on toast paired with some delicious drinks to make your visit worthwhile. Indulge in the delicacies with your favourite people to complete a perfect switch off from work.
Time: Every Sunday; 12 pm to 4 pm
At: Thadani House, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli
Call: 9326965643
Log on to: @slinkandbardot
Cost: Rs 325 onwards
Thrift that drag
The BrewDog bar in collaboration with LGBTQiA+ platform Sin&Juice are coming up with a fun thrift fest which includes fashion stalls, products, decór to shop from and along with a special drag performance.
On: February 25, 12 pm to 7 pm and February 26, 12 pm to 10 pm
At: Bombay Hub Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 199 after 5 pm