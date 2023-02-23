Breaking News
Updated on: 23 February,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Here is a curated list of events for you to indulge in this weekend in Mumbai

Shrujana Shridhar


Thursday
Listen, learn


Start Thursday with something uplifting. Join an online presentation titled Architects of a Literary Revolution: Unpacking the Dalit Panther & Little Magazine Movements by Shrujana Shridhar (below), a city-based illustrator and visual artist, for a dose of intelligent, woke content. 
On: February 23; 5 pm to 7 pm
Log on to: anpasia.com



Friday
Thum to the beats


Raghu Dixit. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
In a bid to celebrate the unique Indian heritage of arts and culture, the Mahindra Roots Festival arrives in the city this week, and will be held across locations, including Bandra Fort amphitheatre. 
Till: February 26; 12 pm onwards
At: Bandra Fort, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, and other venues
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Saturday
The universe is at work

Inner Voice by Tia Shah. Pic Courtesy/Method Bandra
Bringing a fusion of spirituality and art to the corridors of Mumbai, visual artist Tia Shah will be exhibiting her solo show, The Universe is Listening, at Method Bandra. Take in the beauty of  artworks that capture the influence of nature around us. 
Till: March 12; 8 am to 10 pm
At: Method Bandra, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West
Log on to: themethod.art

Sunday
Brunch fun in Worli

Slink & Bardot’s Sunday Brunch promises a platter of mouth-watering dishes from oysters to gravlax on toast paired with some delicious drinks to make your visit worthwhile. Indulge in the delicacies with your favourite people to complete a perfect switch off from work. 
Time: Every Sunday; 12 pm to 4 pm 
At: Thadani House, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli
Call: 9326965643 
Log on to: @slinkandbardot
Cost: Rs 325 onwards

Thrift that drag

Participants at a previous edition of the fest

The BrewDog bar in collaboration with LGBTQiA+ platform Sin&Juice are coming up with a fun thrift fest which includes fashion stalls, products, decór to shop from and along with a special drag performance. 
On: February 25, 12 pm to 7 pm and February 26, 12 pm to 10 pm
At: Bombay Hub Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 199 after 5 pm

