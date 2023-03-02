Breaking News
Looking to do something fun? Enjoy these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Begum Akhtar. Pic Courtesy/Doordarshan Archives


Thursday


Pyaar for the Begum
Performance: Travel to the past with an evening dedicated to singer Begum Akhtar as music composer, Tushar Bhatia details stories around ghazals, dadras and thumris from her repertoire. 
Time 6.30 pm 
At NCPA Experimental Theatre, Nariman Point. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 250 onwards



Friday


Jam with the best
Music: Groove to the latest musical experiment, Contraband —  from Mumbai’s own Ranjit Barot — that brings through some smooth and jazzy rhythms. 
Time 9.30 pm 
At The Bluebop Café, Linking Road, Bandra West. 
Call 9372202586
Free

Saturday

Learn to love nature
Kids: If your little one loves Ant-man, this workshop will introduce him to more of nature’s superheroes hidden in plain sight. It’s the perfect way to include nature in play.
On March 4, 11.30 am; March 5, 9.30 am 
At CSMVS, MG Road, Fort. 
Log On To @csmvsmumbai 
Cost Rs 50 onwards

Cycle the night away
Adventure: Take in the sights of the city that never sleeps via a bicycle. Ride past the Asiatic Society of Mumbai library, Gateway of India and Flora Fountain and learn about their lost secrets. 
On March 4; 10.45 pm 
Meeting point Colaba Market. 
Log on to mischieftreks.com 
Cost Rs 299 onwards

Power to the women
Shopping: Come, shop, explore and indulge at Celebrate Women Fest 2023, ahead of International Women’s Day. From homegrown and sustainable food to live music, celebrate the awesome feminine.
Till March 5; 3 pm onwards 
At D’Monte Park Recreation Club (DPRC), D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West. 
Log On To insider.in 
Cost Rs 300

Sunday

End with laughter
Comedy: If you’re drowning in pre-Monday blues, get a dose of laughter remedy with Kunal Kamra’s latest stand-up act in the city. The comedian’s snarky and absurd humour can be the best cure to prepare you for the coming week. 
Time 6.30 pm 
At Sophia College Campus, Breach Candy. 
Log On To in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 999

An Enchanted Swing by Viditi Khare at the exhibit. Pic Courtesy/Nehru Centre Art GalleryAn Enchanted Swing by Viditi Khare at the exhibit. Pic Courtesy/Nehru Centre Art Gallery

Visions of the future
Exhibition: Step into the future with a pop art exhibition by contemporary artists at Nehru Centre’s art gallery with augmented reality pieces and AI-assisted paintings to boot. 
Till March 6; 11 am to 7 pm 
At Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli. 
Call 9082091151
Free

