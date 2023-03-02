Looking to do something fun? Enjoy these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Begum Akhtar. Pic Courtesy/Doordarshan Archives
Thursday
Pyaar for the Begum
Performance: Travel to the past with an evening dedicated to singer Begum Akhtar as music composer, Tushar Bhatia details stories around ghazals, dadras and thumris from her repertoire.
Time 6.30 pm
At NCPA Experimental Theatre, Nariman Point.
Cost Rs 250 onwards
Friday
Jam with the best
Music: Groove to the latest musical experiment, Contraband — from Mumbai’s own Ranjit Barot — that brings through some smooth and jazzy rhythms.
Time 9.30 pm
At The Bluebop Café, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Free
Saturday
Children explore the museum grounds during a workshop
Learn to love nature
Kids: If your little one loves Ant-man, this workshop will introduce him to more of nature’s superheroes hidden in plain sight. It’s the perfect way to include nature in play.
On March 4, 11.30 am; March 5, 9.30 am
At CSMVS, MG Road, Fort.
Cost Rs 50 onwards
Cycle the night away
Adventure: Take in the sights of the city that never sleeps via a bicycle. Ride past the Asiatic Society of Mumbai library, Gateway of India and Flora Fountain and learn about their lost secrets.
On March 4; 10.45 pm
Meeting point Colaba Market.
Cost Rs 299 onwards
Power to the women
Shopping: Come, shop, explore and indulge at Celebrate Women Fest 2023, ahead of International Women’s Day. From homegrown and sustainable food to live music, celebrate the awesome feminine.
Till March 5; 3 pm onwards
At D’Monte Park Recreation Club (DPRC), D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.
Cost Rs 300
Sunday
End with laughter
Comedy: If you’re drowning in pre-Monday blues, get a dose of laughter remedy with Kunal Kamra’s latest stand-up act in the city. The comedian’s snarky and absurd humour can be the best cure to prepare you for the coming week.
Time 6.30 pm
At Sophia College Campus, Breach Candy.
Cost Rs 999
An Enchanted Swing by Viditi Khare at the exhibit. Pic Courtesy/Nehru Centre Art Gallery
Visions of the future
Exhibition: Step into the future with a pop art exhibition by contemporary artists at Nehru Centre’s art gallery with augmented reality pieces and AI-assisted paintings to boot.
Till March 6; 11 am to 7 pm
At Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.
Free