Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Updated on: 09 March,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Kim Barbier


Thursday
Strings and keys


Three women musicians will play different instruments at the Les 3 concert. The production will feature Kim Barbier (in pic) on piano, Marie Radauer-Plank on violin and Iseut Chuat on cello. 
Time: 8.30 pm
At: G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi
Log on to: bit.ly/Les3Tickets
Cost: Rs 499



Friday
Nari in a saree


Pick your favourite weaves from a special saree edit marking International Women’s Day that features drapes from labels such as Aasmani, Joy Bimal Roy and Karomi. The edit is followed by a draping and styling workshop that will be held on Saturday. Called Saree Sakhiyaan, the collection includes upcycled materials such as tussah (in pic), georgette, chiffon and satin silk.  
Time: 11 am to 7 pm 
At: ARTISANS’, Forbes Street, Kala Ghoda, Fort
Log on to: artisanscentre.com

Saturday
Power-packed art

At this session, participants will fluid-paint some of their inner powers. 
Time: 1 pm
At: Drifters Tap Station, Linking Road, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmy-  show.com
Cost: Rs 2,000

Floral frames

Morning scenes at the Dadar flower market

Are you passionate about capturing the sights of the city? Join this photo walk to experience the colours and chaos of Dadar’s iconic phool gully. At this flower market, rang barse is an epithet for fragrances too. 
Time: 7.30 am
Log on to; @photowalksindia

Sunday
A date with trees

Attendees try to spot birds during a previous walk hosted by the BNHS 

This nature walk by the BNHS at their centre in Goregaon will regale attendees with vibrant tales of the forest, mentioning seasonal blossoms of katesavar, mahua and buttercup trees.
Time: 8 am to 10 am
At: Conservation Education Centre, Goregaon East
Log On To; facebook.com/BNHSINDIA
Cost: Rs 350 (for BNHS members); Rs 450

Soul-ly Parsi

Bring your weekend to a close with a hearty meal prepared by home chef Mahrukh Mogrelia. Apart from dhan-daar, prawns and kheema patiyo, her menu features kansar — a dessert that follows a recipe from 1916. 
Log on to: @mahrukhskitchen 
Call: 9892513577 to place an order
Cost: Rs 350 onwards

