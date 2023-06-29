Looking to have fun? Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Devaki Pandit
Thursday
In the name of God
Celebrating the 18th year of their musical retreat, Pancham Nishad is bringing back Bolava Vitthal to Mumbai’s stage on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
Time: 5.30 pm onwards
At: Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha, Sion East
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 200 onwards
Hilariously good
After creating a stir on online platforms with his TVF comedy show, Humorously Yours, Vipul Goyal will perform this set live this weekend at a Bandra venue.
Time: 8 pm onwards
At: Above - The Habitat, 4th Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 999
Friday
Time of conflict
In a Dissent Manner is a documentary by Ehraz Zaman. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with filmmaker Zaman.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Prithvi House, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu
Email: vikalpscreenings@gmail.com (to RSVP)
Saturday
A rainy adventure
Pic courtesy/Treks and Trails
With the monsoon hitting most of Maharashtra, it is time to pack your bags and to revel in a rain-splashed escape. This Visapur monsoon trek allows you to unwind far away from the chaos of the city and enjoy a day of fun and some exercise.
Meeting point: Lonavala railway station meeting
Time: 8 am
Log on to: treksandtrails.com
Cost: Rs 999
Mango-mad
As mango season ends on a rainy note, enjoy the last bits of the fruity flavours at the Mango festival with mango-inspired delicacies, musical performances and activities.
Time: 4 pm to 10 pm
At: Jio World Drive, Bandra-Kurla Complex
Log on to: insider.in
Sunday
Love and humanism
Pic/Instagram
Solo exhibition, Dasht-Gard by Shad Fatima explores identity, love and human existence through paintings and sculptures.
Till: August 5; 11 am to 8 pm
At: Art and Charlie, Bandra West
The clay of love
Get in touch with your artistic side with a pottery and ceramics workshop at an unannounced location. Meet like-minded individuals and take home your artistic creation as a souvenir.
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
At: Location will be shared on registration
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 2,800