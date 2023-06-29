If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Devaki Pandit

Listen to this article Looking to have fun? Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week x 00:00

Thursday

In the name of God

Celebrating the 18th year of their musical retreat, Pancham Nishad is bringing back Bolava Vitthal to Mumbai’s stage on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Time: 5.30 pm onwards

At: Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha, Sion East

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilariously good

After creating a stir on online platforms with his TVF comedy show, Humorously Yours, Vipul Goyal will perform this set live this weekend at a Bandra venue.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: Above - The Habitat, 4th Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 999

Friday

Time of conflict

In a Dissent Manner is a documentary by Ehraz Zaman. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with filmmaker Zaman.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Prithvi House, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu

Email: vikalpscreenings@gmail.com (to RSVP)

Saturday

A rainy adventure



Pic courtesy/Treks and Trails

With the monsoon hitting most of Maharashtra, it is time to pack your bags and to revel in a rain-splashed escape. This Visapur monsoon trek allows you to unwind far away from the chaos of the city and enjoy a day of fun and some exercise.

Meeting point: Lonavala railway station meeting

Time: 8 am

Log on to: treksandtrails.com

Cost: Rs 999

Mango-mad

As mango season ends on a rainy note, enjoy the last bits of the fruity flavours at the Mango festival with mango-inspired delicacies, musical performances and activities.

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm

At: Jio World Drive, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Log on to: insider.in

Sunday

Love and humanism



Pic/Instagram

Solo exhibition, Dasht-Gard by Shad Fatima explores identity, love and human existence through paintings and sculptures.

Till: August 5; 11 am to 8 pm

At: Art and Charlie, Bandra West

The clay of love

Get in touch with your artistic side with a pottery and ceramics workshop at an unannounced location. Meet like-minded individuals and take home your artistic creation as a souvenir.

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

At: Location will be shared on registration

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 2,800