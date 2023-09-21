If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Vipul Goyal

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Laugh-a-ton

Pull up a seat at Vipul Goyal’s live show Unleashed. The show makes its way to the city for a night of relatable jokes with cool and catchy punchlines.

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

At: Fourth Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, next to Khar Railway Station, Khar West.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Yoga time



Here’s a way to relax, unwind and also stay fit by practising ashtanga and hatha vinyasa yoga with Tanvi Mehra at this studio.

Time: 8.30 and 7 pm

At: Tangerine Studio, Ground Floor, Villa A, Wilfred Apartments, Plot 112, Bandra West

Log on to: tangerineartsstudio.com

Cost: Rs 1,000 (one session)

Friday

The colourful flower blanket



The Kaas plateau in full bloom. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Kaas Plateau, which is famously known as Maharashtra’s Valley of Flowers, is in bloom with roughly 175 species of wild flowers. Escape the city to walk along the flower beds on an overnight trip.

Time: 8.45 pm

Meeting point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s main gate, opposite Omkareshwar temple, Western Express Highway, Borivali East

Log on to: @treksandtrails

Cost: Rs 2,599

Veggie good idea

Try this shakahari menu that includes kand ki chaat, phool makhana ne rotla, shakarkandi kulfi, sarifa doi, gehu panifal khichdi and more.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to midnight

At: Native Bombay, 10-12, Cochin Street, Ballard Estat

Call: 9619066000

Cost: Rs 1700 approximately

Saturday

Move and groove

Learn the basics of salsa at the Saturday Salsa Dance Night, where you can get groovy and have fun. And, you don’t need a partner!

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: Dorangos Cafe, above Fitness Freakz, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

Learn about motifs

This session will dive into the late 19th century to learn about Wonderland Art Pottery developed by Sir JJ School of Art students, who designed pots with motifs inspired by the frescoes of Ajanta Caves.

Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm

At: Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East

Log on to @bdlmuseum

Cost: Rs 100 (all materials will be provided)

Sunday

A funny tragedy

Be a part of Samson Sequeira’s life, a man of principle living in a corrupt world. Directed by Adhaar Khurana, A Small Family Business revolves around secrets that creep up at the most unexpected time.

Time: 4 pm and 7.30 pm

At: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: @ncpamumbai

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Circus act

Be part of this Finix Circus that will witness performers doing gravity-defying acrobatics, magic, and hilarious clown antics.

Time: 12 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm

At: Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Natyagruha, Rani Baug Compound, Byculla East

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 300 onwards