Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Vipul Goyal
Thursday
Laugh-a-ton
Pull up a seat at Vipul Goyal’s live show Unleashed. The show makes its way to the city for a night of relatable jokes with cool and catchy punchlines.
Time: 8.30 pm onwards
At: Fourth Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, next to Khar Railway Station, Khar West.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Yoga time
Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons
Here’s a way to relax, unwind and also stay fit by practising ashtanga and hatha vinyasa yoga with Tanvi Mehra at this studio.
Time: 8.30 and 7 pm
At: Tangerine Studio, Ground Floor, Villa A, Wilfred Apartments, Plot 112, Bandra West
Log on to: tangerineartsstudio.com
Cost: Rs 1,000 (one session)
Friday
The colourful flower blanket
The Kaas plateau in full bloom. Pics courtesy/Instagram
Kaas Plateau, which is famously known as Maharashtra’s Valley of Flowers, is in bloom with roughly 175 species of wild flowers. Escape the city to walk along the flower beds on an overnight trip.
Time: 8.45 pm
Meeting point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s main gate, opposite Omkareshwar temple, Western Express Highway, Borivali East
Log on to: @treksandtrails
Cost: Rs 2,599
Veggie good idea
Try this shakahari menu that includes kand ki chaat, phool makhana ne rotla, shakarkandi kulfi, sarifa doi, gehu panifal khichdi and more.
Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to midnight
At: Native Bombay, 10-12, Cochin Street, Ballard Estat
Call: 9619066000
Cost: Rs 1700 approximately
Saturday
Move and groove
Learn the basics of salsa at the Saturday Salsa Dance Night, where you can get groovy and have fun. And, you don’t need a partner!
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: Dorangos Cafe, above Fitness Freakz, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 150 onwards
Learn about motifs
This session will dive into the late 19th century to learn about Wonderland Art Pottery developed by Sir JJ School of Art students, who designed pots with motifs inspired by the frescoes of Ajanta Caves.
Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm
At: Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East
Log on to @bdlmuseum
Cost: Rs 100 (all materials will be provided)
Sunday
A funny tragedy
Be a part of Samson Sequeira’s life, a man of principle living in a corrupt world. Directed by Adhaar Khurana, A Small Family Business revolves around secrets that creep up at the most unexpected time.
Time: 4 pm and 7.30 pm
At: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Log on to: @ncpamumbai
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
Circus act
Be part of this Finix Circus that will witness performers doing gravity-defying acrobatics, magic, and hilarious clown antics.
Time: 12 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm
At: Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Natyagruha, Rani Baug Compound, Byculla East
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 300 onwards