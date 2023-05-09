Shraddha Kapoor’s latest hairstyle is perfect for the summer. Here’s how you can sport her textured bob

Curly hair in a bob

Listen to this article Sport this Shraddha Kapoor-inspired bob hairstyle to fight the summer heat x 00:00

If, like this writer, you’ve been hesitant about chopping off your locks for a shorter crop this summer, Shraddha Kapoor’s cute new bob — and the sweltering heat — are all the push you need to take the plunge. Ay’sha Rodrigues, hair stylist and owner of Salon Ay’sha in Andheri West tells us how different hair textures and styles can achieve a bob like Kapoor’s.

“Kapoor’s is a textured bob. This kind of cut has a lot of movement to it as opposed to a solid and classic bob that doesn’t move around. A textured cut gives you the opportunity to style the hair and play around with it,” Rodrigues says.

Wavy hair in a bob

Bobs for hair texture

Wavy hair can make for a perfect bob with just the right amount of movement and texture, if cut well. Rodrigues prefers to cut wavy hair when it’s semi-dry to ensure a shape that sits well. Curly hair has the most movement, she suggests shaping the curls in a bob to balance the shape of the face. Silky straight hair might sit flat in a bob, you can use this to your advantage and opt for a sleek look that’s parted in the middle or swept back for an androgynous style. For texture, Rodrigues suggests styling straight long bobs (lobs) with a razor, using the sliding technique or giving your hair a feather cut. For a chic look, try a French bob that stops above the jaw, with blunt bangs.

Details at the back of the bob; (left) straight hair in a bob

Bobs for face shapes

A textured or sleek lob that lands below the chin or tapers to the ends works great for round faces to help elongate the face. Thin and oval faces can opt for a textured chin-level bob like Kapoor’s. Heart-shaped faces should try a mid-level cut that grazes the shoulders. This can balance out a pointed chin. You can also add side-swept bangs to a shorter bob.

Style matters

Curly hair: Hair at the crown might be a bit unruly. Add a few clear curls with the curling iron and scrunch it with the rest of the hair. Use hydrating creams for curly bobs

Straight hair: Opt for hair wax for a sleek swept-back look, or soft structure waves made with the hair straightener. Rodrigues shares that styling products are used to create volume and shape. Finish your look with a serum or oil — acai oil for thin hair and argan oil for thick hair.

Above all, Rodrigues notes that every bob should be styled according to the client’s fashion style and personality. Bobs tend to have a personality of their own, and so a few expert touches that cater to the client’s style, face, hair texture and personal look will give a complete and cohesive look.