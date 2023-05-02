Attend this workshop in Fort to educate yourself about Dementia from experts

At a three-hour workshop, two mental health experts will decode every facet of the neurological disease, dementia

Cognitive exercises play an important role in delaying dementia

Dementia is a mental health condition that can take away one’s liberty to live life normally. But, due to the lack of knowledge about the availability of facilities and the condition, it can become more stressful than it should be. Bringing this particular topic on a larger platform, a three-hour workshop will analyse every aspect of the disease.

Decoding Dementia will see two experts, Dr Santosh Bangar, a geriatric psychologist, talk about the diagnosis and treatment, and Amrita Patil Pimpale, a certified trainer explain how to take care of the patient. “While we have been advocating for the awareness of this disease for the past 12 years, we came to realise that personal care after the diagnosis is also not easily adaptable. The family would hire an unknown person to cook and look after the patient, which complicates things. Similarly, the family taking care of their loved ones with the condition found the situation quite difficult and often experienced burnout. So, we focus on how to take care of the patient correctly, which would also give you enough time to take care of your own life,” Pimpale explains.



Amrita Patil Pimpale

All the proceeds of this workshop will go to Bombay Masonic Benevolent Fund (BMBF), which is also the organising body. P Venkatraman, trustee, tells us, “I am a Freemason — a member of the Freemasonry brotherhood, which has been operational globally for more than 300 years. One disease that we have been working towards under BMBF is dementia, not only because it is an old and prevalent condition but also because it is on the rise. We want to use these funds to take the cause a step further in the right direction.”



P Venkatraman

The workshop will firstly help create awareness about recognising the symptoms. Secondly, the speakers will focus on the treatment plan, debunking the myths and half-truths regarding exercises and medicines that claim to put a stop the progression or the symptoms; dementia is a progressive and incurable disease. The third part will be about how to take care of the patient. “When we know the right ways to tackle this disease and slow down its symptoms, we stop looking at it as burdensome,” Pimpale signs off.

On: May 6; 3 pm to 6 pm

At: Freemasons Hall, opposite Sterling Cinema, Murzban Road, Fort

Log on to: youtoocanrun.com

Cost: Rs 1,250