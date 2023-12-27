Attend this unique mixer to celebrate reflection and growth as you enter the new year

Sign up for a unique mixer that will celebrate reflection, growth, and the shared journey towards becoming our most authentic selves

A participant journals at a mixer

Discover the perfect way to conclude the year by taking a moment to pause, reflect, and appreciate the journey of the year gone by. The 2023 Reflection Rendezvous, hosted by Humanhood, is a 90-minute-long mixer event that encourages participants to engage in self-reflection, interactive journalling exercises, and a delightful exchange of experiences within a supportive community.

As the year draws to a close, there’s no better time to express gratitude and set intentional goals for the upcoming year. Sakshi Sanghavi, co-founder of Humanhood, emphasises the importance of introspection, stating that this year-end activity provides an opportunity to carve a path for the new year, enabling individuals to make meaningful changes that resonate on a larger scale. This mixer can also help you identify what went well and what didn’t, and how that information can inform your future intentions. “We will conduct a reflection and journalling exercise, discussing self-growth techniques, as well as a Secret Santa book exchange,” informs Sanghavi.

A moment from a previous event in Bandra

Adding a festive touch to the event, the organisers have curated a 90-minute programme that combines self-reflection with enjoyment. In addition to reflective exercises and discussions, to break the ice and infuse some fun into the gathering, Humanhood will include a Real Conversational Card Game curated by them. Manushri Jayswal, brand manager at Humanhood, explains that this card game serves as a lighthearted icebreaker, fostering genuine connections among participants. Additionally, participants can engage in a Secret Santa book exchange — a unique way to share a beloved book with someone in the group. “The book exchange will require all participants to bring in a book they love and gift it to someone in the group!” informs Jayswal.

For those who may feel isolated on their self-growth journey, the community-driven event assures them that they are not alone in this endeavour. This mixer is designed with the aim to validate the goals and efforts of participants, inspiring them to embrace their authenticity and support others in doing the same. Sanghavi envisions building a community that empowers individuals to unapologetically be themselves, fostering an environment where authenticity is celebrated and encouraged.



Manushri Jayswal and Sakshi Sanghavi

Summing up its offerings, Sanghavi shares, “Participants get a chance to learn how to journal and reflect on their year, draw from experiences and learn to be curious about the future, meet new people and discuss, and go home with a new book that will broaden their perspectives.”

ON December 28; 6.30 pm to 8 pm

AT Doolally Taproom, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West

ENTRY Rs 450

LOG ON TO insider.in