World Breastfeeding Week: Mumbai expert debunks myths existing among new mothers

As we observe World Breastfeeding Week in the first week of August, a city-based specialist debunks myths that exist among new mothers

>> The golden hour: Dr Zinal Unadkat Shah, a paediatrician and lactation expert, shares, “Many people believe that mothers shouldn’t breastfeed their newborns immediately, especially in the case of a caesarean infection. However, the initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour — also called the golden hour — is vital. This helps the baby latch on easily, as it is very active and alert during the first hour after birth. Also, the baby is hungry during this time. What we feed it at the beginning is what it desires more.” She adds that, unfortunately, this doesn’t happen in most hospitals, citing reasons such as the recovery time taken by mothers after a C-section delivery.

>> Demand equals supply: Mothers often switch to formula milk powder wrongly believing that they lack enough milk for the child. Another mistake mothers make is not breastfeeding the baby often. The milk supply is directly proportional to the baby’s demand, Shah explains. “The more you put the baby to the breast, the more the baby will desire it. This will also help in increasing the supply of milk,” she says.



>> Latching is key: Post-delivery, colostrum (thick yellowish milk) — the first form of breast milk — is very minimal in quantity and not clearly visible to the naked eye. It leads mothers to believe that there is no milk. “There is usually a negative psychology that works around mothers, which eventually makes them question their motherhood. This results in increased stress, which in turn affects their milk supply. Instead, mothers should pro-actively feed their newborns during the first 72 hours, irrespective of them being able to see the milk with their naked eye,” advises Shah. At this early stage, the baby’s stomach capacity is low, and low colostrum is quite sufficient for its needs. Ultimately, if the baby is latching, then the process is working fine.

>> Pump it up: Due to limited maternity leave and time constraints, some working mothers breastfeed their babies for only six months as they are away from their babies for long hours. Dr Shah suggests investing in a good quality breast pump can help urban mothers. “They can pump the milk and store it in an airtight container at room temperature, which can be fed to the baby for up to four hours,” explains the 47-year-old.

Important tips for first-time moms

£There are no restrictions to how long a mother should feed her child. Continue until the age of two or till the baby wants to.

£ Visit a well-informed, paediatrician. Don’t rely on Google.

£ Don’t over-work. Enjoy your motherhood.

£ Eat anything you like. Follow dietary restrictions, if prescribed.