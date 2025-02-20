Take inspiration from BAFTA 2025 red carpet looks to style monochrome outfits

Black tie for the red carpet? Groundbreaking… except, the BAFTA 2025 red carpet highlighted updated ways to style a classic black-and-white silhouette

(From left) Colman Domingo accentuates his black suit with leather and print, Kelly Rutherford’s black dress features fan-shaped ruffles, Hannah Dodd wears a bejewelled overlay and AJ Odudu in a sleek white dress

The 2025 BAFTAs celebrated the best of film and television, and, of course, fashion. The red carpet was a masterclass in ‘New Hollywood’ glamour done right, with sculptural flourishes and dazzling accents that felt both classic and yet undoubtedly modern. But a common theme cutting through the night was monotone — blacks and whites in an all-new avatar. And, while you may think that these colours are no-brainers for a formal evening out, the stars (and their stylists) proved otherwise.

Bedazzle it

Black velvet paired with sparkling silver sequins and rhinestones — Selena Gomez’s bejewelled gown proved that a black-and-white canvas can tone down the excesses of an otherwise over-the-top look and infuse elegance, says Niti Gupta, founder and creative director of The AFRA World. The bejewelled trend has taken off on social media too, with creators adorning their dresses, bags and even hats with rhinestone jewellery for a quick but stunning DIY fix.



Another, easier but just as effective way to add sparkle to your existing black or white outfits, is to layer them with sparkling jewellery, says image consultant Greeshma Thampi. She notes Hannah Dodd’s pairing of a classic black gown with a bejewelled overskirt. The beauty of this trend is that you can easily upcycle or repurpose any of your existing black or white pieces with intelligent layering. Make sure to go easy on other accessories and make-up, to make your bejewelled pieces the star of the show.



Colour-block with pastels and prints

There were those who wore classic tuxedos to the awards, and then there was Colman Domingo — the actor traded his jacket for a leather coat and layered it with a silk shirt that bore the brand’s flamboyant print.



While the look may be a bit over the top for a regular night out, Domingo does make an interesting case for breaking up the monotony of a self-hued black suit with an unexpected pop of colour, says Thampi. Similarly, Ariana Grande and Wunmi Mosaku decided to colour-block classic black with baby pink, while designer Vera Wang stuck to the black-and-white colour palette by pairing black with ivory.

Be extra



Sure, classic is always in style, but 2025 is all about not playing safe and taking those occasional sartorial risks. In the wardrobe department, it’s about adding a touch of Goth glamour to your lacy black gown with shredded sleeves, as Gwendoline Christie did it, a hood and a thigh-high slit like AJ Odudu, or fan-shaped ruffles like Kelly Rutherford. These touches can easily make an all-black or an all-white look more personable, says Thampi, without steering it away from the sphere of elegance. Other interesting touches are sculptural details such as padded shoulders, corsets, sheer panels, and elegant draping which, Gupta notes, can elevate your monotone eveningwear look to a style statement.