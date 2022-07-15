Mounting Sondai: Head out for this trek this monsoon

Make the most of the weather by heading to this trek

Representative Image

Legend has it that the Sondai fort was used as a watch tower to protect trade routes. Learn more about the fort by heading to this offbeat trekking destination that also offers views of Morbe Dam, Prabalgad, Irshalgad, Rajmachi, Songiri forts, Karnala Fort and the Matheran mountain range.

On: July 24; 5.10 am onwards

Meeting Point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Main Gate, Borivali East.

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 9987562370

Cost: Rs 700 onwards