You don’t have to be a professional athlete to replicate Paris Olympics’ silver medallist Neeraj Chopra’s viral ladder drill workout. Experts tell us how one can get started

Neeraj Chopra practises ladder drills ahead of his javelin throw finals at the Paris Olympics. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Experts share tips on how to get started with Neeraj Chopra’s viral ladder drill workout x 00:00

Last week, Neeraj Chopra made history by winning a silver in javelin at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the second Indian male athlete to secure two Olympic medals. In anticipation of the event, Chopra shared snippets of his impressive workout routine, including a much talked about ladder drill that is a part of his warm up. “Ladder drills involve the use of an agility ladder — a flat, bendable ladder with evenly spaced rungs — positioned on the ground. The drills aim to improve foot speed, agility and coordination, and different sequences of activities such as high knees, lateral shuffles, and in-and-out steps,” explains health and fat-loss coach Jashan Vij.

ADVERTISEMENT



Ladder drills can be incorporated in daily workout routines to improve overall stability

The rungs of fitness

“The main purpose of ladder drills is to teach the feet to move quickly. It is usually used by sports people or athletes to improve agility, quickness [change in direction and reaction], and speed. These drills are used by athletes from various disciplines, including cricketers, footballers and tennis players,” says exercise scientist Benafsha Gazdar. Vij adds that these drills can also be used by fitness enthusiasts to enhance their general fitness, coordination and speed, as well as for patients undergoing rehabilitation who can benefit from improved movement patterns and enhanced strength and agility to aid in their recovery process. “What makes ladder drills suitable for fitness enthusiasts of varying fitness levels is that they are easily adaptable and can be modified based on skill level,” he shares, noting that changing up the drills and sequences can enable individuals to focus on various aspects of their movement abilities, making ladder drills a useful tool for improving overall athletic performance and functional fitness.



Benafsha Gazdar

Even if you aren’t a professsional athlete or an advanced fitness enthusiast, you can still benefit from ladder drills, Vij clarifies. That’s because ladder drill routines improve balance and steadiness, which are crucial for managing stability. By consistently doing ladder drills, you can strengthen your core muscles and enhance your overall muscular endurance. Performing ladder drills can also help prevent injuries by strengthening your muscles and ligaments, ultimately decreasing the chances of strains and sprains. These exercises also enhance neuro-muscular coordination, increasing the effectiveness of the connection between the brain and muscles. And so, whether utilised for training in specific sports or incorporating it into a routine for overall fitness, ladder drills provide a complete method to improve different physical qualities essential for athletic achievement and daily activities, Vij says.

Train like Neeraj

To start adding ladder drills to your workout routine, Vij suggests a basic plan:

Warm-ups: Ideal for five to 10 minutes, with light cardio activities such as jogging or jumping jacks. Also do dynamic stretches to prepare your body.

In-and-out drill with basic positioning (2-3 sets): Face the ladder as you position yourself. Place one foot on the initial step, followed by bringing the other foot onto the same step. Keep progressing by stepping in and out of each step as you descend the ladder.

Lateral shuffle (2-3 sets): Starting at one side of the ladder, place one foot in the initial step, then swiftly move the other foot to join it. Move laterally along the ladder, then come back.

High knees (2-3 sets): Do high knees by stepping one foot into each ladder rung as you move through the ladder. Concentrate on raising your knees up high.

>> Conclude with static stretches for five minutes focusing on the legs, hips and core, to help with recovery

>> Begin with 10-15 repetitions for each exercise, then slowly escalate the intensity as you improve your skills

Check list:

Don’t skip these



Jashan Vij

Before you attempt a ladder drill, Gazdar and Vij lay out a few guidelines:

>> Begin with a thorough warm-up to avoid muscle strains and injuries

>> Make sure to have the correct foot position and technique to increase effectiveness and lower the risk of injury

>> Start with deliberate, measured actions to perfect the exercises before accelerating pace

>> Keep yourself hydrated. Take notice of any discomfort or pain signals, and stop if necessary to prevent injury

>> Wear supportive footwear and ensure you have enough empty space around you — you may not be able to control your speed and may collide with objects that are placed too close to you

>> Concentrate on precision and technique instead of rushing through the drills at first

>> Cool-downs and stretching are vital for muscle recovery and flexibility

>> Do not perform these drills on rough or slick surfaces

>> Avoid over-exertion by incorporating various types of physical activities to avoid strain injuries and exhaustion