Move with the story: Check out this movement and storytelling workshop with artiste Prachi Wagh at CSMVS

Explore storytelling through movement, classical dance concepts and India’s sculptural heritage with the Children’s Museum at CSMVS

The Indian Sculpture Gallery at CSMVS

Every student’s favourite teacher was the one who told stories, or better yet, taught the syllabus through engaging narrations with dynamic characters. Taking a cue from this fact, the Children’s Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) will be hosting Jataka Tales, a movement and storytelling workshop with artiste Prachi Wagh, today. Using dance as a medium, Wagh will lead young participants in building a story together. The characters of the tale featuring three friends — the Antelope, Woodpecker and Tortoise — will be brought to life through kathak, and by exploring dance concepts such as taal and laya (rhythm and tempo), abhinaya (gesture, expression and movement), and other elements.



Thomasina D’souza

The workshop will be held at CSMVS’s Indian Sculpture Gallery to help establish the significance of sculptural pieces and the stories behind them, and to discuss concepts from classical dance and music. Thomasina D’souza, education associate at the Children’s Museum, highlights that while topics related to the pieces in this gallery might pique the interest of subject experts, their richness is bound to fascinate anyone; and what better way to communicate them than through stories? “Kathak, from ‘katha’, which means story, is a storytelling dance form. Classical dance and sculpture inspire each other. The way a sculptor’s imagination and expression of a story or character is manifested in stone, dancers can also embody stories and share them,” explains Wagh, who teaches kathak at Chhandam Nritya Bharati.

“We want kids to explore the space. Every work has a story to tell and communicating them through movement and dance will make these stories more accessible across age groups,” D’souza notes.

On July 30; 11.30 am to 1.30 pm

At Children’s Museum, CSMVS, Fort.

Age 6 years and above

Log on to events@csmvs.in to register