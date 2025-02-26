An exclusive women-only run club kicks off their first session on Saturday to set the pace for a safe and confident space for Mumbai female runners

A moment from a morning run organised by the mixed running club in Mumbai. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Mumbai: Introducing all-women run club for empowered female runners x 00:00

There comes a point past the first 500m on a morning run when you wish you had stayed home. “We call it the brick wall,” says Swetha Subbiah, co-founder of the women-led sports community, Sisters In Sweat, with Tanvie Hans. This weekend, Subbiah will team up with the Bombay Running Club to launch an exclusive women-only run club in the city.

Priyanka Walanju

Though running is an individual sport for many, it can be challenging for women in India. Subbiah admits, “There has been a paradigm shift in women reclaiming sports in urban spaces, However, they can still be hesitant when it comes to running alone or in a large mixed group.” The club will be the first women-only running club in the city, says Priyanca Walanju, co-founder of Bombay Running Club. A runner for the last 10 years, Walanju says, “When you have women running alongside, it is comforting.”

Sisterhood on the move

“It is a myth that women do not like sport. Over the last five years, we have witnessed more and more women take to sports, from badminton and padel, to swimming and MMA,” Subbiah points out, adding that the run club is part of a diverse list of female-only sport sessions the community plans to host in the city.



The opening day will also include a mobility session for the runners

Walanju accepts that there are unique challenges for women in a mixed running group; the pace of male runners can often pressure women to try and keep up. There are also issues like running during menstrual cramps or finding the right sportswear. A women-only club offers them a platform to speak freely on diverse subjects.

Even early morning runs of Bombay Running Club at 5.45 am can be a hurdle. “Though we have regular women runners who are always present, we understand many women miss out owing to their domestic responsibilities. That’s why we chose to offer them the flexibility of starting at 6.30 am,” shares Walanju.

Planned progress

As a sport, running requires discipline and a regimented programme. Subbiah remarks, “One of the key issues is consistency. Working with professional runners can help you overcome that brick wall.” Walanju underlines the approach saying, “A plan helps avoid long-term injury. We will offer a regimented training plan, shaped to suit individual needs and preferences.”



Participants warm-up during a session in Bengaluru

Yet, with March on the horizon and temperatures on the rise, the idea of running in Mumbai’s traffic can pose enough intimidation. Deepak Oberoi, co-founder, Bombay Running Club notes, “We have been conducting runs on the roads for a long time, and have structured a method. There will also be instructions offered on the run to stay in a single file, address during a road crossing or obstructions.”



(From left) Tanvie Hans and Swetha Subbiah

The first session on Saturday will be an icebreaker. “It will be an easy session with a light jog-run followed by coffee and conversations,” shares Walanju. Though the urban weather is not the best, Subbiah says, “We have to make the best of each cityscape. As a community, we want women to step out of their houses to experience sports and make new friends.” In the end, it comes down to helping women find their own space. Walanju notes, “No one is looking to make a podium finish right now. All you need is turn up, make new friends, and slowly achieve your goal.”

FROM March 1; 6.45 am

AT Sante Spa & Cuisine, Royal Opera House, Girgaon.

LOG ON TO @sistersinsweat.in and @bombayrunning (to register)

Running notes

>> Opt for comfortable running shoes

>> Choose weather-appropriate apparel that is easy, and comfortable

>> Do not pressure yourself to hit a mark

>> Take the inconsistencies with a pinch of salt

>> Be open, and make new friends