Mumbai stylists share tips on how you can get Katrina Kaif's floral net saree look

Katrina Kaif’s floral net saree at a recent awards event had us hooked. Two city-based stylists tell us how to perfect the look

Pic/Instagram

Style it right

Mihika Bhanot, image consultant and personal brand strategist

Subtle power-dressing: BHANOT points out that sheer sarees are versatile and styling them is a no-brainer. “They are delicate and authoritative, so you can’t go with strong contrasts or a busy look, you have to let the saree be the highlight itself.” Commenting on Kaif’s look, she points out that while the mood board for this is a delicate and romantic style, it’s still powerful. This power shines through simplicity and complementing touches during the styling process. She explains that there can’t be two distracting elements in one outfit; the focal point will be lost. So, for a cohesive look, go monochromatic where you can use similar lines, shapes, and patterns throughout the look. To ensure you’re not contrasting the saree, she suggests pairing it with muted jewellery or accessories with minimalist dewy make-up, similar to Kaif’s look.

Pretty little petticoats: Choose the right colour and shape for your petticoat. Bhanot suggests a snug or skirt-like petticoat that hugs the body. “Sheer sarees need to be given shape which you can achieve with the right petticoat,” she adds. Pinch the fabric towards the hips for more volume, giving it a mermaid cut. Match the petticoat colour with the darkest thread on the sheer saree; this will highlight the lighter, delicate colours on the fabric. Select a pearly or chrome petticoat with a little shine as sheer fabrics reveal a bit of what’s underneath.



A georgette saree on Esha Gupta by D’sa

No faux pas

Rochelle D’sa, celebrity stylist

Goodbye to malfunctions: D’sa suggests getting the pleats of your saree tacked or stitched, in addition to fastening them in place with pins. That way you won’t have to worry about the pleats coming apart even if you accidentally step on the border of your saree. She highlights that while fabrics like chiffon, net and georgette are light-weight with varying transparency, you cannot get away with even the slightest crumpling and creasing. “Ensure that you iron the fabric well. Once the saree is draped and it comes together, the creases can become visible. And that can ruin your party look,” the stylist cautions.

Because the saree fabric is sheer, you can see the blouse well so ensure you are wearing the right kind of undergarments, D’sa notes. If you can’t find the right fit or cut for your blouse, opt for a blouse with built-in cups, or even silicon cups or nip stickers that will stick to your body without the hassle of straps.

The handy accessory: Belts on sarees are a timeless trend. D’sa feels it shapes the body better by highlighting the waist and by accentuating the curves at the hips. Pointing out what works on Katrina Kaif’s looks, she highlights the earrings and says, “Balance is key. There’s already a lot of sequins on Kaif’s sheer saree and blouse, so the minimalist style of the earrings doesn’t clash with the embellishment on the fabric; instead, it lends a quiet statement to complete the whole appeal.”

