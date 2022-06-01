Mumbai’s coral ensemble

Today, on World Reef Day, take a stroll by the city’s shoreline to commemorate and appreciate the significance of its diverse, rich marine life

An Indo-Pacific sea plume, commonly known as Gorgonian sea fan

Mumbai’s shoreline is often looked at as dirty and polluted, but despite everything going against, it is home to abundant sea life. In the past few years, the city’s coastal life has taken a new form. This was made possible by various citizen-led organisations that try to conserve and educate people to protect these fragile ecosystems. In celebration of World Reef Day, the folks from Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM), along with the Mangrove Foundation, are holding a shore walk at Haji Ali. MLOM is a flagship project under the Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF).



A previously conducted shore walk in the city

The walk will begin with an introduction to coral habitats and then, look for marine life living in the intertidal zone. Here, participants can expect to spot sea anemones, gastropods, oysters and sea slugs. “We aim to introduce people to the city’s vast marine biodiversity. Our shores, despite the pollution and poor water quality, are home to incredible marine life. It’s not uncommon to find octopuses, sea slugs, and even corals on our shores.



False pillow coral is a species of reef-building corals that can be found at some of Mumbai’s shores. PICS COURTESY/SHAUNAK MODI

To save something, one must first know that it exists. Our work is not only about familiarising people with marine life, but also creating strong voices in their support,” explains Shaunak Modi, co-founder of CCF. He adds that in spite of the harsh conditions created by humans; we still have an abundance of animals living along its shores.



Sea fans of the Plexauridae family spotted along Mumbai’s coastline

Manas Manjrekar, Mangrove Foundation’s deputy director of research and capacity building, shares, “Many people may not associate the city of Mumbai with corals and other marine life, but the coastline of this city has a rich and colourful biodiversity that includes intertidal corals, zoanthids, sponges, octopuses, sea fans, and more. We collaborated with the CCF to organise a shore walk at the Haji Ali intertidal region to raise awareness about this fragile ecosystem.”



Manas Manjrekar

Initiatives like shore walks, he says, will help pique people’s interest in marine life. It will also raise public awareness about these hidden jewels thriving along the city’s coastline. Many species of fish including cetaceans such as humpback dolphins and finless porpoises constitute an important part of Mumbai’s marine life. “A healthy ecosystem will sustain a healthy fish population, which in turn will help thousands of livelihoods that are dependent on it,” Manjrekar signs off.

On: June 1; 7 am to 8.30 am

Meeting Point: Outside Haji Ali Dargah, Dargah Road.

Log on to: townscript.com

Call: 7021055507