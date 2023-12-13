Immerse yourself in the treasures of the Archdiocesan Heritage Museum (AHM) in Goregaon at a Christmas special walk that aims to reveal lesser-known stories of Christian art

The Holy Family, C19 polychrome

Listen to this article Mumbai’s tryst with Christianity x 00:00

One of the only two Christian museums in the country, the Archdiocesan Heritage Museum (AHM) nestled on the mezzanine of the Diocesan Seminary, St Pius X College, Goregaon East, is a treasure trove of artefacts which bring the rich Christian history of the city to life. To herald the spirit of Christmas, Joynel Fernandes, assistant director, AHM, has curated a walking tour of this historically important site. She shares, “A guided tour typically lasts for around two hours. But it can also scale up to a good three to four hours, depending on the visitor’s interest level.”



An accidentally charred bust of a statue of Christ, 1630s

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernandes promises a knowledgeable commentary that will keep participants intrigued throughout the tour. “The semi-circular space at the entrance follows the apse of the chapel above. An adambo [a modern take on the traditional lock] greets visitors into a world of fascinating stories and local art,” informs the curator. The 2,000-plus objects and artefacts celebrate the history of Christianity in the Mumbai region. The collection scouted from church attics, crypts and family altars include a display of sacred vessels, liturgical books, vestments, manuscripts, paintings, statues and more. At the start of the walk, participants will spot the first artefact, which is a beautifully carved and gilded Monstrance, a replica of the Gothic architecture of the façade of Byculla’s Gloria Church.

Remnants of a burnt statue of Christ and relics at the museum

Fernandes shares that the walk will include interesting interpretations and discussions on the unique iconography (at times hidden in plain sight) of certain artworks in the collection. “This includes the 400-year-old depiction of St Paul as a local ascetic on a lotus platform; the Virgin Mary with a bindi on her forehead; diya shaped oil-lamps; an Indo-Portuguese altar-piece with cashews, kirtimukhas and angels with snail-shell curls as witnessed on the Buddha’s head!” She adds that the highlight will be an exploration of the well-researched timeline from 100 AD to 2010, illustrating the local, national and international history within a single spectrum. This pictorial timeline serves as a great reflection of the rich history of Mumbai’s parishes and the legacy of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Joynel Fernandes

Anita Yewale, co-convenor of INTACH Greater Mumbai Chapter, which is organising this visit calls this museum “a hidden gem of the city,” adding, “Some of the motifs, colours materials, designs and iconography of the artefacts draw inspiration from our local culture and worship practices, which gives rise to a renewed visual language, which appeals to the local population more.”

Interestingly, this historically important museum is part of the Seminary that has hosted both the Popes i.e. Pope Paul VI and Pope John Paul II (both saints now) in 1964 and 1986, respectively. It intends to create awareness within a confined space of an apse. Midway through the collection is a tiered seating for audio-visual presentations to educate visitors. For its evolved design, its architect Ainsley Lewis won an award from the Interaction Design Foundation in 2014. This Christmas special edition walk will include a short carol singing session at the end of the

museum tour.

On: December 17; 10.30 am

At: Archdiocesan Heritage Museum, Mezzanine Floor, St Pius X College, Goregaon East

Call: 8087773299

Cost: Rs 700 (members); Rs 850 (non-members)

Treasured history

>> Indo-Portuguese altar piece (1608) from the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Manori

>> Relics (physical remains or clothing) of several saints including the apostles of Christ

>> Bible dating back to 1890s with beautiful gilded illustrations

>> Baptism and marriage registers dating back to the 1800s that tell tales about the city and the Church

>> A 400-year-old statue of crucified Christ from Our Lady of Bethlehem Church, Dongri that caught fire on Good Friday in the 1630s. A masterpiece of art, it was skilfully restored by local artists