Impressed by Sha’Carri Richardson's nail art? Follow these expert tips to get your own

Sha’Carri Richardson sports USA-themed nails at her recent match

The fastest woman in the world, Sha’Carri Richardson’s game-day style made as many headlines as her impressive performance at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. Her custom-designed acrylic nail sets are a significant part of her look and her much talked about boughetto (bougie + ghetto) aesthetic. Her stiletto-shaped tips are often adorned with a variety of motifs and themes, with her most recent sets featuring pearls, butterfly charms and lace accents with exaggerated French tips.

The athlete is well known for her funky, bold nail art. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

While Richardson is hardly the first track-and-field star to make waves with her nail art — her style has been frequently compared to fellow American trailblazer, the late Florence ‘Flo-Jo’ Griffith Joyner, it does point to the ease with which statement nails have enmeshed themselves in the daily wardrobes of women (and men) across age groups and professions.

Practical concerns

“The popularity of over-the-top nail art has increased significantly, thanks in part to social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest. Celebrities and influencers often showcase elaborate designs, which has inspired many to experiment with bold and creative looks. However, the extent to which people opt for such designs can vary depending on their lifestyle, profession, and personal preferences. That’s because super long nails or intricate nail art can be challenging for working women, especially those in professions requiring frequent use of their hands or in more conservative workplaces. While some may manage, it can make tasks such as typing, using tools, or handling small objects more difficult,” explains Dhwani Shah, owner and founder of Glamour Nails By Dhwani Shah.



French tips with a playful twist (right) Squoval nails

Richardson famously struggled to tie her shoelaces at the US trials and had to tone down the length before her next race. If you’re looking for a more practical, corporate workplace-appropriate option while still wearing your personality on your fingertips, Shah recommends shorter nails with simpler designs such as chic French manicures or nude tones. “Gel polish or dip powder manicures offer durability while keeping nails manageable and stylish,” she notes.

Follow the trend

“Currently, minimalistic designs such as simple geometric patterns, subtle ombre and classic French tips with a modern twist are trending. Seasonal themes, such as florals for spring or darker, richer tones in winter, gain traction at different times of the year. Another hot trend for 2024 is personalisation with initials or small icons,” Shah shares. One advantage that acrylic nails offer over gel polish is great lasting power; but, if you are seeking a budget-friendly and time-efficient alternative, you could just as easily opt for press-on nails, especially for special occasions. Your final consideration is your nail shape: while the Sha’Carri-style stiletto nail shape is undoubtedly glamorous, it is also the least practical — the squoval and almond shapes can make your fingers look longer and require relatively much lesser maintenance.

Keep them fresh

Proper nail care is essential to maintaining elaborate nail art, says Shah. She recommends regularly moisturising your cuticles, gentle cleaning and avoiding harsh chemicals. For extremely long nails, it’s essential to be cautious when performing everyday tasks and avoiding excessive pressure to prevent breakage. Finally, don’t skip your touch-ups or refills, to keep your gel polish or acrylic nails looking their best.



Dhwani Shah

