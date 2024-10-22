From movies to music and everything else in between, Mumbai will soon be the epicentre for all things cultural. Here’s how to revamp your wardrobe to stay chic and comfortable through it all

Fashion is part of the experience at music festivals. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article From films to music festivals: Follow these tips to stay stylish this season x 00:00

There are two types of people in Mumbai right now — those counting down the days until the most popular band (and most controversial concert series) touches down in the city, and those who are carefully curating their film screenings and play schedules to not miss out on the buzziest titles.

ADVERTISEMENT



Sanjana Bubber

And while some may argue that these two lots are as different as chalk and cheese, we decided to take on the challenge of putting together a definitive guide to suit both festival calendars, without breaking the bank or out in a sweat, thanks to the soaring heat and humidity. We also enlisted fashion designer Sanjana Bubber to lay down a few ground rules to help simplify the process.

Rule 1

Dress for the weather



Monica Dogra picks a pink palette to stand out

While it may be tempting to imitate your favourite influencer and break out your most extravagant looks, the rule of the thumb is to prioritise comfort and functionality, says Bubber. For hot and muggy Mumbai, that translates into breathable fabrics including cotton and linen blends, as well as looser fits that don’t cling to your body.



Arti Sandhu in a boxy, breathable fit

It also includes sensible footwear, such as sneakers, sandals and loafers that allow you to stand and walk on uneven surfaces for longer durations. Pick your colour palette depending on the time of day — while the mornings and afternoons lend themselves better to pastel hues, bold colours look striking during evening events.

Rule 2

Mix and match

Layered looks can add to a grungy appeal. Pics Courtesy/Instagram (right) Ambika Nayak pairs her jacket with a simple outfit

Layers are a great way to combine textures, silhouettes and hues to create more personalised and expressive looks. “Thin denim jackets can easily be thrown over a tee or even a dress to add a grungy appeal, while fusion dresses or graphic tees worn under a tailored blazer can make you look chic and cool. Make sure to wear unlined or semi-lined jackets, and swap wool or polyester for linen. Similarly, structured pieces worn over flowy garments, such as a loose skirt or dress, make for a high-presentation, low-effort outfit,” Bubber explains. She also adds that fusion elements, such as pieces with thread-work and zari accents, as well as jackets, pants or skirts in Indian cuts, can help personalise your look and make you stand out. “You could try wearing a tee with a graphic print, with a full skirt and embroidered waist coat, for instance, or a plain jumpsuit with a cropped jacket that has Indian motifs or patchwork,” she suggests.



Komal Pandey pairs her choker with a co-ord set

Rule 3

Accessories can bring your look to life

Depending on the aesthetic you’re going for — androgynous, gender-fluid or expressionist — don’t neglect to make the outfit your own by adding the right accessories.



A tailored blazer is simple but chic (right) Gender-fluid looks can be contrasting but eloquent if done right

“Androgynous looks are typically pared down, with minimal accessories such as a smart leather bracelet or choker. Gender-fluid looks, on the other hand, are most eloquent when you juxtapose sharply feminine and masculine elements. You could wear intricate earrings or choker necklaces with a sharp pantsuit or co-ord set, or a Nehru jacket over very palazzo pants,” Bubber shares. Keep your make-up simple to avoid sweating it off, and experiment with one bold element, such as graphic eyeliner, or even glitter or metallic hues.