Nature is the centrepiece

A photo walk this weekend will focus on visually capturing smaller fauna, and explain their role in nature conservation

Gurjar guides participants at a previous walk

‘A picture is worth a thousand words’ might sound like an essay topic for a fifth grader, but the phrase holds merit especially when nature is the subject matter. Pictures prove essential in efforts to convey the conditions of nature and the importance of nature conservation to the world. Keeping this in mind, VIBGYOR, a photography group will lead a photo walk this Sunday — Amidst Nature at Maharashtra Nature Park.



Tricolour pied-flat butterfly. Pic Courtesy/Yuwaraj Gurjar

Indraneel Mukherjee, founder, VIBGYOR, shares that the photo walk is part of a larger project associated with a two-day conference on nature conservation by the Australian Centre for Sustainable Development Research and Innovation (ACSDRI) this weekend. “Every year, Dr Kuntal Goswami, founder, ACSDRI, launches a magazine, Blue Planet. Noting his need for exclusive and good photographs, I got associated with the project. We conducted annual online photography sessions with contests, where the winning images were featured in the magazine. This time, we wanted to organise more sessions that would facilitate a good lead up into the conference and so, we decided to select winners on the spot,” the founder explains.



Indraneel Mukherjee

The two-hour photography session will be followed by a panel discussion about nature conservation. Yuwaraj Gurjar, an acclaimed photographer, will mentor the participants during the walk. Gurjar mentions that the theme of the walk, Macro Photography will focus on flowers and insects like butterflies, bees and ants. “We will guide participants to take macro images with their mobiles, cameras as well as share tips on how to capture images on the field,” he says.

He summarises the aim of the photo walk, “Normally, everyone speaks about bigger fauna including tigers and elephants. But few are aware of smaller fauna like damselflies. The walk will cover such minute subjects, and explain why they are so integral in the web of life, and how they are connected to larger fauna as well as human beings.”

On: March 5; 7 am onwards

At: Maharashtra Nature Park Society, Sion

Log on to: infovibgyor.com

Call: 9920773284

Cost: Rs 249