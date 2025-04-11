As climate change breaks into our lives and homes, Ranjit Lal’s insightful book is an urgent call to remind all of us that small, collective efforts can salvage the planet

(Left) Illustrated panels from the book. Illustrations courtesy/Anushua Sinha

Nature writer Ranjit Lal squinted through his binoculars on his balcony one day, and spotted a coppersmith barbet in the city. He thought it looked like an inebriated clown, as it went around hiccupping. This made him wonder about the other species of birds, and led him towards studying the natural world more profoundly. He has over 40 books to his credit, several of which highlight fascinating tales about the animal kingdom, the world of trees, birds, and the harmony of bees.

In his new book, Our Potpourri Planet (HarperCollins Publishers India), Lal introduces us to the beauty of this world. At the same time, he reassesses our actions and shows us the cracks that emanate from them. He tells us, “This book had an agenda: Climate change and global warming. The book had to be as positive as the subject would allow it to be. So, I had to keep that in mind while writing it.”



The book emphasises on the need for citizens to step up and raise issues. Pic Courtesy/Green Lit Fest

Lal fractionates the book into three segments. In the first, he acquaints us with the plant and the animal kingdom through humour and evocative descriptions. We learn, for instance, how the octopus is the Einstein of the ocean, and has eight independently functioning arms. We also find out how, when trapped by scientists for an experiment, it squeezes its boneless body through narrow gaps and turns into “an escape artiste”. Anushua Sinha’s illustrations illuminate the pages.



Illustrated panel of a cyclist

In the latter parts of the book, Lal reflects on where we’re at currently vis-à-vis several environmental concerns: “floods, fire… filth”, backing his arguments with detailed examples and statistical data. To make his case, Lal had to refer to several sources, including books and the internet. “You have to be careful with the last one and cross-check everything.” He reveals, “It’s amazing how many contradictions there are, especially in regard to statistics. Do try to find out how those numbers have been arrived at. One can’t possibly declare unequivocally that there are, say, so many spiders in the world. Who counts them? How do they arrive at

their estimates?”



Ranjit Lal

Lal’s voice is hopeful but urgent. It moves us towards both reflection and response. He points us to simple efforts that can be undertaken within our backyards, citing Mumbaikar Afroz Shah’s initiative to clean up the Versova beach as an example. The initiative amplified as thousands joined him, resulting in Olive Ridley turtles returning to breed again. “Look around and see what bothers you the most. Plastic bags strewn around? Rubbish not segregated? Clean-up drives hosted by political interests? Make a noise about whichever makes you mad.” He advises us though that to sustain such efforts what’s most crucial is pure doggedness; else all fails.

