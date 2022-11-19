Nature’s healing touch: Here's an alternate way to reconnect with nature in Pune

A 90-minute forest bathing experience in Pune offers an alternative way to reconnect with yourself

Participants walk into Alice Garden in Pune for the forest bathing trail

What if you didn’t have to drive away from the city to get a chance to be close to nature? When an opportunity like that shows up, we waste no time. A forest bathing experience by Trove Experiences, a Pune-based company helmed by Raunak Munot which curates experiences, promised to be more than just a day out in the park.

It’s November; winter has just begun to set in and early mornings in Pune are perfect for the outdoors. It’s windy and we quickly tuck our hands into the warm pockets of our sweatshirts. We are walking into the road that leads to Alice Garden in the Pune University campus. In a few moments, we are greeted by Dr Rajas Shah who will lead our group of eight on a forest bathing exercise.

“Shinrin Yoku, or the Japanese art of forest bathing, is an immersive, silent and soulful walk into the forest from where I hope you emerge feeling more centered,” Shah, a certified forest bathing facilitator and a practising physiotherapist, tells us. “The concept was first introduced in Japan in the 1980s as a physiological and psychological exercise. Japan was witnessing a technological boom and people felt burnt out in the process. Shinrin Yoku was a way to help people reconnect with nature and also protect the country’s forests,” he explains.

Participants engage in a group activity that taps into a person’s alertness

Alice Garden is a scenic space; the air is fresh and the green cover is soothing to the eye. As we begin a silent walk, the sounds of the outside world fade away. The silence helps us observe the colours, patterns and shapes of the branches, trees and flowers more keenly than we usually would. We can hear gentle footsteps and the chirping of birds. Our first activity entails standing barefoot on the grass which is still moist from settled dew. We are asked to focus on the five senses. The moistness of the mud and the grass under our feet remind us how long it has been since we last did this.

As we continue to venture deeper into the park, we stop at various points including a gorgeous lotus pond, to indulge in guided activities that help us in being mindful of our surroundings and our senses. The group is encouraged to pick up fallen leaves, twigs and other objects, and create a piece of art with a partner, without saying a word to each other. Each activity is followed by the group sharing their experiences, helping us appreciate different perspectives.

Our fellow participants enjoyed the experience, too. Dhruv Bhanot, a resident of Chandigarh who recently moved to Pune, found forest bathing to be a great way to connect with new people. “I had no idea that the city had such a beautiful, public green space,” he tells us, adding, “On a weekend, I end up catching up with friends over a meal. This was different. The activities were a great way to connect with new, like-minded people.”

While some activities required us to be more alert of what was happening around us, others prompted us to just give in. “The experience is all about achieving the right balance between both states of mind,” Shah tells us in a voice that is soft and calming. Our favourite among the activities is one that involves hugging a tree. We had never done it before and were surprised by the inhibitions we had and how it made us feel. As we step outside the park after the trail, urban sounds snap us right back into routine. We wish that our time in the forest lasted longer.



