Navaratri 2024: Mumbai content creator starts new initiative to empower women

(From left) A food cart donated to Kalamboli-based Ritika Devadig by Lokare and his team; the beneficiary reacts to the gift

The festival of Navaratri is a celebration of feminine strength. This year, its spirit was upheld in a heartfelt way, by helping nine women start new businesses and achieve self-sufficiency by content creator Siddhesh Lokare and his team in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and rural Mahrashtra. “We wanted to empower the women to tap into their potential by providing them with tools and opportunities to create a life of financial independence,” Lokare says. The businesses — from a flour mill to a food cart — cater to daily community needs. The Empowering Naari initiative began in August, with research and surveys conducted with the help of local NGOs, to connect with women from neighbourhoods within Mumbai as well as Khidukpada and Kalamboli near Navi Mumbai.

Payal Shendre at the new beauty parlour

Having picked a group of women from these locations, and learning about their skills, interests, and current needs through an interview process, the team chose business ideas that fit each woman’s strengths and could be scaled up. Pre-orders for the businesses were arranged to ensure a smooth start, and digital platforms were set up for ventures such as the papad and tote bag businesses. “We’ve received great support from the local communities. People are buying atta from Kala Jadhav’s chakki, and women in Bhingar are excited to visit Payal Shendre’s beauty parlour, the only one in their village,” Lokare shared.



Siddesh Lokare

Depending on their requirements, the equipment was arranged by the initiative, carts and shops were set up, and rents for up to 11 months were paid for. “We also created a WhatsApp group to enable the women entrepreneurs to motivate each other and cross-promote their businesses,” he explains. To commemorate this new beginning, the women participated in a ‘gullak shapat’ ceremony, holding gullaks and taking a pledge to fulfil their business visions. “The gullak is symbolic of their journey, where they collect their income and commit to their vision,” he points out.

The funds for the project were raised through crowdfunding and donations, with logistical help coming in from the Create Together Foundation. Lokare’s team and local backers from the community will act as points of contact to guide the women through their first months in business, ensuring they understand the basics of the enterprise, while helping the women make the most of this opportunity. “There were many challenges we faced, but everything came together eventually. This [initiative] wasn’t done for the numbers or content, but for the soul. I hope to keep expanding this effort with each Navaratri,” Lokare signs off.

Log on to: @sidiously_ on Instagram for more details