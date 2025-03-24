A group of young boys from Dongri’s Umerkhadi Observation and Children’s Home rewrite their stories through theatre

A moment from the dress rehearsal of the play leading up to the premiere in Mahalaxmi. Pics/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: Children from Dongri set to shine on stage with adaptation of Badal Sircar's play

It felt wonderful to be seen differently. After the show, many judges and other dignitaries spoke to us with love and respect,” recalls Jai (name changed) from his stage debut, Second Chance, a short skit that offered a glimpse into lives shaped by adversity and struggle.

A year later, Jai and 18 young actors from Umerkhadi Observation and Children’s Home, Dongri, prepare to leap into the extraordinary. Last week, under the soft glow of stage lights at G5A, this writer watched their dress rehearsal for Ek Aise Gagan Ke Tale, a heartfelt adaptation of Badal Sircar’s Beyond the Land of Hattamala, which went on to have two sold-out shows.



Director Sapan Saran (in pink) oversees the rehearsal

This is more than a play; it’s a journey of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of art — one that redefines these young lives. What started as a 15-minute performance last year blossomed into a full-fledged production, guided by arts-based therapist Timira Gupta and Sachi Maniar, Director of Ashiyana Communities Foundation.

Backed by G5A, Ashiyana Communities Foundation, BNP Paribas, and the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra, the project highlights the power of rehabilitation over punishment. “At Ashiyana, we believe in seeing these children as individuals full of possibilities,” says Maniar. “This isn’t just a play; it’s about shifting both the inner and outer lens — changing how these children see themselves and how the world sees them.”



The cast enacts a scene

Gupta, who has led drama sessions at Umerkhadi home for the past three to four years, shares, “During four months of rehearsals, I saw them develop a newfound sense of commitment, embracing hard work and perseverance — a significant shift from seeking immediate rewards. The premiere at G5A, with two full-house shows, was an emotional journey. For the boys, it was the first time they experienced the pride of seeing hard work pay off.”



Candid moments from the final stage rehearsal

Adapted and directed by writer-actor Sapan Saran, for months, these actors have immersed themselves in the script, exploring not just lines and movements but the deeper meaning behind Sircar’s whimsical tale of a world without money, a land where human potential takes precedence over material wealth. “They have their opinions on the subject,” Sapan shares. “The play allows them to think about alternative possibilities, sparking conversations about justice, inequality, and hope.”

For these young performers, theatre became a bridge between their past and a future filled with possibilities. Each rehearsal was a step toward healing, every line a moment of self-discovery. One of the actors, Veer (name changed), confesses, “I’m bad. Everyone knows this. But there is something good about this play. And I am part of it. It feels good to know I am part of something good.” It echoes the voice of a large section of marginalised youth in our country who are victims of the circumstances they grew up in and who view themselves the way society has labelled them.



Sachi Maniar and Timira Gupta

When the curtain rose that evening, these young actors stepped onto the stage as performers and as storytellers, dreamers, and changemakers. One mother’s tearful words captured the moment: “I felt I had let my son down when he ended up in the observation home. But today, watching him on stage as an actor, I’ve never been prouder.”



ON March 25 (Rangshila, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova); April 8 (Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.)

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 200 onwards