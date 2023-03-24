New voices on the block

As the first quarter of 2023 is behind us, we curate a list of voices making the right noises on indie sound waves across the country that will add fresh vibes to your playlist

Saahil Samuel aka Naalayak. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

1 Naalayak – Tabeer (Spotify listeners – 2,69,977)

Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak has evolved into one of the more impressive indie rock vocalists on the scene. From adding his tone to Farzi Kitaab to the single, Tabeer, which released in January this year, the indie rocker has been on a roll. With soulful lyrics, it is a powerful guitar-based ballad that is a must-have on your playlist.

Log on to: Tabeer by Nalaayak on Spotify

2 kayan – COUNT THE STARS (Spotify listeners – 61,310; YouTube – 5k)

With her performance at Lollapalooza, Ambika Nayak aka Kayan has already emerged as a star in her own right. Her latest single that released in February, Count the stars, encapsulates this with a groovy, hip-hop rhythm and an attitude that makes it perfect to vibe on solo drives.

Log on to: Count the stars on YouTube

3 Jai Dhir – Jaavi na (Spotify listeners – 11,57,675)

The story of Punjabi pop is well-known, but every now and again a new voice emerges. Jai Dhir’s Jaavi na, which released earlier this month, explores familiar themes in the vivid styles of pop and hip-hop. Here’s a singer who will definitely score upwards on the charts.

Log on to: Jaavi Na on Spotify

4 The revisit project – herbs (YouTube subscribers – 7k)

Chezin and Abhay Sharma of The Revisit Project. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

For regular jazz heads, the funk/jazz fusion band from Delhi is a familiar presence. Their latest single in February, Herbs, is a bopping tribute to the great maestro, Herbie Hancock, and marks them out as a fine-tuned group to keep your eye on in the future.

Log on to: Herbs by The Revisit Project on YouTube

5 Akshath – Jadoo (Spotify listeners – 2,22,077)



Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Picked as one of Spotify’s Radar artistes for the month in January, Akshath Acharya is definitely a find. He has quickly found his space among millennial playlists with a sound that blends indie pop and dance grooves. Yet, it is the production quality of the latest track Jadoo that released in March, which sets the singer apart from the crowd.

Log on to: Akshath on Spotify