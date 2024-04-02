Cillian Murphy turns vegan: Experts share cheese substitutes for vegans

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy recently turned vegan but admits that he misses cheese. For anyone trying to give up dairy, swearing off this favourite product can be extremely challenging. A nutrition expert and a chef share hacks to ease the pangs

Despite eating an all-vegetarian diet for 15 years now, Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy is still struggling to come to terms with a more restrictive vegan diet, with his admitted fondness for cheese being his proverbial Achilles Heel. He isn’t the only one. In a survey published earlier this year by The Goodness Project, cheese ranked third on the list of foods that vegans miss the most after skipping it for ethical or nutritional considerations. A nutrition expert and a chef suggest quick-fix options to help you make the transition to a diary-free diet healthier and tastier.



Don’t pass the cheese

Consulting chef Karishma Sakhrani, who has been experimenting with various cheese substitutes to cater to her recently-vegan brother, shares the following hacks for when you’re craving that cheesy fix:



>> Nutritional yeast: This is the secret weapon of vegan cooking as it adds a cheesy flavour to your dishes and sauces, with a whole load of nutritional gains.

>> Cashew cheese: This creamy, dreamy cheese is made from soaked cashews blended with lemon juice and spices. It’s perfect for spreading on crackers or melting onto pizzas — you won’t even miss the dairy.



>> Vegan cheese alternatives: Grocery store shelves stock an array of vegan cheese options, which include soy and almond-based substitutes. Pick a product that best suits your recipe/craving as per the properties of the cheese.

>> Homemade tofu ricotta: Get creative in the kitchen by blending tofu with lemon juice, garlic and herbs to create a ricotta-like cheese. It’s perfect for layering in lasagna or stuffing into pasta shells for a comforting meal.

>> Avocado: While not exactly cheese, the signature delicious creaminess of avocados can help satiate your cheesy cravings to quite an extent in certain dishes — mash it up and spread it on toast or use it as a creamy topping for salads. It adds that indulgent richness that cheese lovers crave.



The healthy view

Cashew cheese is rich in Vitamin B, calcium, protein and fibre, and contains more vitamins and minerals than dairy-based cheese, says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, a fitness and nutritional scientist, and co-founder of Food Darzee. “Unlike regular cheese, cashew cheese does not have saturated fats, which can increase your bad cholesterol levels and, accordingly, your risk of heart disease and stroke. “Cashews are high in protein and healthy fat; eating cashew cheese can help you stay satiated for longer. However, if you’re watching the numbers on the weighing scale, don’t forget that soft cashew cheese contains more calories and fat than the same quantity of soft goat cheese. Choose wisely, depending on your nutritional goals and consume any cheese — vegan or regular — in moderation,” he cautions.

It’s also important to remember that not all store-bought vegan cheeses are created equal — many vegan cheeses are made up almost entirely of starch and vegetable oils, which offer little in terms of nutritional gains. Bhargava suggests reading the labels carefully to monitor sodium, and check for essential micronutrients and protein.