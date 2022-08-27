No-fuss skincare routine

Here's a simple night-time skincare routine for beginners to start with

ARE you a novice when it comes to skincare? We can relate to the confusion. There being way too many products to choose from is just one part of the problem, the other is knowing what your skin requires. But if you're looking for a simple routine for daily skincare, we've got a few simple steps you can follow.

You can't go wrong with the CTM routine - Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturising. This routine is easy to follow and also quite effective when done consistently. While it might not tackle specific areas of issue, it will help you maintain the health of your skin. It's also great for all types of skin including acne-prone skin. We've also added two other crucial steps that can elevate your routine and glow. Don't forget to consult your dermatologist to help you find the CTM products best suited for your skin.

Cleanser - Wash your face gently but thoroughly with a cleaner. Cetaphil is a crowd favourite because it's so gentle on the skin. You can also try using a cleanser with salicylic acid for acne-prone skin. Our favourite is the Cosrx AC Collection calming foam cleanser.

Toner - You'll find your pores tighter, and the pH level of your skin well-balanced after using a toner consistently. Using a toner will give you a boost of hydration and will also clean your skin of dirt and dead cells.

Treatment/Serum - To amplify your skin's health, introduce a Vitamin C serum right after using a toner. It'll help reduce redness and hyperpigmentation, even skin tone, and heal wounds.

Moisturiser - Don't overlook the importance of a good moisturiser. For sensitive skin, consider using a gel-based oil-free moisturiser, and avoid lotions. Even pure aloe vera is a great option. Try Amrutam's aloe gel which can be used on skin and hair.

Sunscreen - Don't let the sun undo all your skincare. Protect your skin from harmful rays post your routine. FaceGuard is good for sensitive skin. For a product that doesn't leave a white cast and is light on the skin, try Thank You Farmer sun stick.

