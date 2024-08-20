With the rains playing hide-and-seek and Mumbai’s infamous humidity at an all-time high, an expert shares how to sweat-proof your make-up

Do not skip SPF, even on cloudy days. Representation Pics

Listen to this article Follow these tips to keep your make-up sweat-proof in Mumbai's humidity x 00:00

At this point, most make-up-loving Mumbaikars have given up on trying to battle the city’s muggy weather that causes make-up to all but slide off your face the minute you step out of your home. But does that mean we are condemned to celebrating the upcoming festive season barefaced? Not necessarily, says celebrity make-up artist Swati Das, who shares a sweat-proof, frustration-proof make-up routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shine on, in moderation

“The biggest concern during this time of the year is the humidity, which can cause your skin to look greasy due to excess oil production. Your make-up is more likely to slip and smudge. The best way to combat this is to focus on mattifying your skin and using lightweight, non-comedogenic products that won’t clog your skin,” Das shares. She adds that if you are aiming for a make-up look that lasts through the day in humid conditions, it’s essential to only use products that are specifically designed for long wear and are water resistant. Further, she shares the following tips to keep in mind while building your sweat-resistant make-up arsenal:



Opt for waterproof primer and concealer for a smudge-free look

>> Your primer should be oil and silicone-free. Don’t skip using a primer as it creates a barrier between your skin and the damp air, preventing excess oil secretion. A good primer can help your make-up stay put, even if you are caught unawares by a sudden shower.

>> For foundation and concealer, choose long-wearing, waterproof formulas that are oil-free and lightweight. They allow your skin to breathe, while also offering lasting coverage.

>> Waterproof mascara and eyeliner are your best bets to negotiate the humidity in Mumbai. Cream-based eye shadows adhere better to your skin and are more resistant to creasing.



Cream-based eyeshadows adhere better to your skin and are more resistant to creasing

>> Make sure to set your make-up for longer wear. A translucent setting powder will help control shine without your make-up looking cakey. Follow with a setting spray that is designed for humid weather.

>> Well-groomed brows are a non-negotiable if you want to look presentable and put-together. Opt for waterproof eyebrow pencils or powders to fill in sparse areas and accentuate the shape of your brows. Set your eyebrows using clear or waterproof brow gel, to ensure they stay in place all day long.



Swati Das

Keep it fresh

“This season is ideal for minimalistic looks. Light, breathable foundations or BB creams, a hint of waterproof mascara and swipe of long-lasting lip tint can create a fresh, natural appearance that holds well from day to night,” Das suggests. She also recommends replacing glosses and super hydrating lipsticks with longer lasting matte or satin lipsticks. For a more natural, lightweight and long-lasting option, switch your lipstick with a lip stain. Finally, make-up can be a fun, easy and exciting way to beat the monsoon blues. For a playful twist to your look, add a pop of colour, says Das, whether in the form of a vibrant blush or a bold lip — this can instantly lift your look (and mood).



Use an oil-free moisturiser

The sweat-proof checklist

Do this: Prioritise skincare: Use a lightweight oil-free moisturiser to hydrate without adding excess grease.

Blot, don’t reapply: Use blotting papers throughout the day to control shine, instead of reapplying your make-up and adding extra layers.

Not this: Use too many products: Less is more in humid weather. Avoid heavy layers of foundation and powder, which are more prone to sliding off.

Neglect sun protection: Never skip sunscreen, even on the cloudiest, overcast days. A non-greasy SPF will protect your skin without making it look oily.

Heavy contouring: Heavy contouring doesn’t hold up well in humid conditions. Always opt for more natural and subtle bronzing or contouring to define your features without risking a smudged or muddy appearance.