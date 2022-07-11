Not meant for everyone

In the wake of growing fitness fads to achieve a bulked-up Chris Hemsworth-like physique, experts gauge the risks and rewards of instant fitness dreams

Chris Hemsworth. Pic Courtesy/@chrishemsworth on Instagram

The moment the robes are ripped off Chris Hemsworth’s Norse god in the new Taika Waititi film, Thor: Love and Thunder, this writer was struck by the improbable physique of the Australian actor playing the role. The awareness of watching a comic book film on the screen takes nothing away from the lengths to which he has gone to sculpt his current physique.

In the golden age of Instagram-influenced fads, is it possible, or even recommended, for people to set out on quests to build similar physiques? The growing reports of cardiac arrests among young, seemingly fit individuals, added to issues of dysmorphia (issues with body image) and nutritional imbalance led us to seek out professionals who might answer questions on the subject.

Dr Anup R Taksande

Kill stress

Dr Anup Taksande, Interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road is not a fan of the idea of body transformations. “There is a pressure to have an ideal body prevalent in society,” he remarks, pointing out that it has led to overdependence on gymming or supplements. “Nothing happens overnight. Practice moderation, and give your body time,” he points. The doctor noted that the previous decade has seen a growing number of young adults (25 to 30 years) suffer cardiac arrests caused by multiple factors of stress, imbalanced nutrition and over-exertion.

Nutrition coach Sangeetha Aiyer agrees. She tells us that while the deaths are tragic, they are also a result of stressful lifestyles. “There are nuances,” she says adding, “The time you spend in the gym is minimal. What you do with the majority of the hours outside of the gym makes a bigger difference.” She points out that bingeing on processed food — now instantly accessible — as a mechanism to cope with stress also multiplies health problems.

Reel illusion

Something they both concur on is the danger of accepting social media Reels as truth. Aiyer emphasises, “Social media is the highlight Reel of people’s lives. It is not their entire life.” A strength-trainer for the last decade, Aiyer remarks that whether it is Hemsworth or Hrithik Roshan, their transformations are aided by an army of nutritionists and trainers behind the scenes; “One should try not to emulate what Thor or Hrithik does. They are in a different profession which has different demands.”

Allan Thomas, founder and head coach of Zealbox, the Powai-based CrossFit centre, elaborates, “There is some lack of awareness about fitness on social media. It is risky to take influencers as a benchmark for your own process. Many influencers do not outline the science of fitness or the medical health or the nutritional plan.”

Perhaps the blame lies in the misconceived notion of fitness in society today. Dr Taksande observes, “Fitness is not about having defined muscles and abs. It is the ability to carry out your daily routine and not be fatigued at the end of the day. That’s the criterion.”

A balanced diet

Another fact that peeves Aiyer is the lack of awareness regarding proper nutrition. “There is a rampant misconception about protein in this country,” she says. Science demands the minimum consumption of protein per gram of the kilograms of desirable body-weight. However, people either avoid protein and supplements due to misconstrued rumours or overdo it. “Food is fuel for the body. If that is not corrected, any plans for your transformation are redundant,” she added.

Thomas says that while it is difficult for working professionals to stick to nutritive food through the daily grind, there needs to be a balance. “You need to find a doable programme; whether that is intermittent fasting or a regular fitness routine,” he says.

Keep it simple

Easier said than done. Thomas disagrees, “Twenty minutes of exercising will make a difference. But it has to be consistent. Aiyer adds, “The amount of time we spend sitting is dangerous. We need to start using the body. If you don’t use it, you start

feeling aches, pains and muscle damage.”

Thomas also stresses on the need for mobility exercises. “Every influencer talks about strength training and lifts. But if you want to get through your day better, focus on the smaller, basic muscles. Something as simple as stretching can help you be agile, move better and function easily,” he concludes.

The Red Flags

Nutrition:

. Consume local, seasonal and fresh food

. Check your daily intake of protein. It satiates the body and keeps hunger pangs at bay.

. Reduce the daily intake of carbohydrates if you have a sedentary lifestyle.

Sangeetha Aiyer

The Red Flags

Fitness:

. Choose a regular fitness routine. Be consistent at it through the week.

. Do not focus on high intensity workouts. Find your own pace and avoid competing with others.

. Get enough sleep. It reduces stress and is imperative for mental and physical health.

Allan Thomas