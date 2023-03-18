Ritviz on his latest album, inspirational conversations with mom, and more

Ahead of his Mumbai concert, singer Ritviz opens up about his album Mimmi, and how conversations with his mother spurred his creativity

Every once in a while, music can feel unpretentious and relatable at a level that one does not expect. Such music, more often than not, is born of spontaneous inspiration. Ritviz’s latest album, Mimmi, which was released in 2022, captures that through its essence. After over six months of touring across the United States, Australia and India, the singer will step onto the Mumbai stage tonight as he works as part of the finale of his tour. “It has been a wild journey,” the singer shares, adding, “Over the pandemic, we had not travelled at all. So, this [tour] was a chance to get out and go on the road.”

The eight-track album itself is a reflective melodious work that departs from his previous oeuvre. There is a slow movement from reflective nostalgia in the opening songs of Aaj na, Mehfooz and Mimmi to the hopeful Pukaar and Aas paas. While it maintains his signature style, there is a turn towards the nostalgic present in the underlay of the compositions. The singer says, “I think for me, it is a testimony to my efforts to try and understand love in its different forms. It is built through the three tenses — a past, a present, and the future I hope for.”



Born during the pandemic that put a full stop to the Udd gaye singer’s travels, Mimmi was written in collaboration with his mother, Anvita Bharti. She has also contributed with her vocals on the title track, Mimmi. “We would simply sit down and talk over tea at her Pune home. But through the conversations, she would slowly guide me to figure out what I was trying to express,” the singer notes.

Typical of mothers, we say. The singer agrees, “It is true. You cannot lie to your mother. They will figure it out, one way or another.” Ahead of his Mumbai performance, the 26-year-old singer feels that his perspective has evolved. “My approach to music has changed,” he admits, “I want music to come to me, rather than me chasing it down. My music is now a reflection of that.” To that end, he is in no hurry for his next creation. “For now, I hope we can continue to do this [tours] for a little while,” Ritviz concludes.

