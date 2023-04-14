Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Have a musical weekend in the city with musicians of Symphony Orchestra of India

Have a musical weekend in the city with musicians of Symphony Orchestra of India

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

About to pursue Western classical music as a subject, a new batch of musicians trained by the Symphony Orhestra of India, will come together in a unique concert this weekend

Have a musical weekend in the city with musicians of Symphony Orchestra of India

Marat Bisengaliev


There's something about young dreams finding a sky to take flight. It’s instantly inspiring. As the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) enters its 11th year, it helps many young musicians realise their dreams in the field. And their fresh batch of graduates is coming together for a celebration of years of perseverance at a weekend performance that will be conducted by founding music director of SOI Marat Bisengaliev. Among the new batch of graduates is Nyra Jain, who entered the academy at the tender age of seven and by 14 knew that the violin was her calling. Currently set to pursue a higher education in string performance in the UK, Jain is also the first student of the academy to have completed the 11-year course. Some of the other talents seeking advanced proficiency in music after their training at SOI are — Gauri Khanna (cello); Aneesha Vora (flute); Meghna Mathur (violin); Samvir Sujan (piano); Nysha Karnavat (violin); Tivona D’souza Murphy (double bass); and Pranaya Jain (flute). About the role of music in their lives, the students shared that the love for it found them organically. 


ON April 16; 5 pm onwards 
AT Tata Theatre, NCPA, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Nariman Point, Fort.
LOG ON TO www.soimumbai.com
CALL 166223724/54; entry passes to be available at the box office 
FREE




things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Music Mumbai festivals indian classical music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK