Have a musical weekend in the city with musicians of Symphony Orchestra of India

About to pursue Western classical music as a subject, a new batch of musicians trained by the Symphony Orhestra of India, will come together in a unique concert this weekend

Marat Bisengaliev

There's something about young dreams finding a sky to take flight. It’s instantly inspiring. As the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) enters its 11th year, it helps many young musicians realise their dreams in the field. And their fresh batch of graduates is coming together for a celebration of years of perseverance at a weekend performance that will be conducted by founding music director of SOI Marat Bisengaliev. Among the new batch of graduates is Nyra Jain, who entered the academy at the tender age of seven and by 14 knew that the violin was her calling. Currently set to pursue a higher education in string performance in the UK, Jain is also the first student of the academy to have completed the 11-year course. Some of the other talents seeking advanced proficiency in music after their training at SOI are — Gauri Khanna (cello); Aneesha Vora (flute); Meghna Mathur (violin); Samvir Sujan (piano); Nysha Karnavat (violin); Tivona D’souza Murphy (double bass); and Pranaya Jain (flute). About the role of music in their lives, the students shared that the love for it found them organically.

