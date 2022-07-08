Breaking News
This Mumbai-based NGO is engaging with and educating kids about the environment

Updated on: 08 July,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

An NGO is educating young minds across schools about the environment

Sandra Pereira


With extreme heat waves, rising sea levels, melting glaciers and frequent droughts, the effects of climate change are obvious. This also sparks the importance of educating coming generations about ways to protect the earth. One such initiative is by GreenLine NGO in Matunga that recently launched an Environmental Education Volunteer Programme for college students.

During this course, student volunteers will be provided with environmental tasks for the year based on the theme, Natural Re-sort, which means to resort to your waste in natural ways. “GreenLine was started in 2010 with a small group keen to create a platform for citizens, especially students, to create awareness and help preserve the environment,” shares 




Sandra Pereira, programme co-ordinator at Greenline. They currently have three programmes which include Green Schools Campaign, Green Lead Volunteers, and Green Lifestyle Initiatives.


Periera explains, “We started with a few schools, but the number has grown to 50 across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Lonavala and Pune. This year we are involving college students and assigning them to particular schools. This will lead to the volunteers taking charge and helping students to conduct more environmental activities on campus. With many initiatives, we hope that by providing young minds with useful information they can approach the right people who will be able to act upon it for a greener planet.”

Log on to: greenlinemumbai on Instagram
Email info@greenline.org.in
Call: 8108439940

