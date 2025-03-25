This new gallery at Nehru Science Centre aims to demystify the subject of nuclear power

The just-opened Hall of Nuclear Power at the Nehru Science Centre in Worli will aim to demystify the oft-misunderstood concept for beginners

A view of the gallery with the replica of a cooling tower in the background. Pics/Anurag Ahire

As we step into the new gallery dedicated to nuclear power at Nehru Science Centre on a Sunday, we’re mentally revisiting everything we know about the subject — the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the time the world nearly ended during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and haunting scenes from the web series Chernobyl (2019). It’s a long walk, so we have time to let these heavy thoughts simmer. But inside the gallery, there are no intimidating weapons of destruction, no grim photos of disaster. Instead, two toddlers are enthusiastically hammering buttons on a miniature calandria, the central unit of a nuclear reactor. Something tells us this gallery is not what we thought it would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The writer interacts with the immersive radiation exposure exhibit

“Let them be, these are dummy machines. We couldn’t possibly bring real parts that have been exposed to radiation, to the gallery,” Umesh Kumar Rustagi, director of the Centre assures us as he guides us to a centrally placed model of a nuclear power plant. The director, who also has a Master of Science degree in Physics, has his eyes set on two striking dome-shaped buildings in the complex. “These are reinforced containment buildings. Even if there was a repeat of Chernobyl or Fukushima, these buildings will ensure a disaster is averted. We wanted to highlight these advancements in safety because many visitors will walk in with fear and uncertainty in their mind,” he says. We’re guilty as charged.

Umesh Kumar Rustagi explains the working of a nuclear plant

Opening its doors after nearly two years of construction, the gallery believes in show, tell, and do it yourself. At an interactive exhibit, LED lights guide us through the process of nuclear fission — the fundamental science behind a reactor. We wish our textbooks had made the concept this easy to understand. Not far away, a motion sensor powered zone allows us to expose ourselves to radiation; a mock recreation, of course. Using hand gestures to pick activities like smoking a cigarette, getting a PET scan, and a heart catheterisation (preferably not in that order), a progress bar on the side tells us how miniscule these exposures are compared to seriously toxic exposure.

A ventilated bodysuit on display alongside safety gear at the gallery

Behind us, preparations are gathering steam, quite literally. A replica of a cooling tower starts releasing steam. “People often mistake these towers for the reactors because of how visually striking they are. The live demo will help them understand how water used in the reactors comes to the towers to be cooled down,” the director remarks. Next to it, a dummy fuel bundle manufactured by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited covers nearly end to end of the hall when laid down. As with every exhibit, a detailed information panel reveals a fun fact: If the fuel assembly was real, it would be enough to power 1,20,000 homes in Mumbai for a month.

(From left) The nuclear fusion reactor model; a young visitor explores the calandria; the nuclear fission panel

Amid these exhibits that might be novel for most Mumbaikars, the bust of a familiar city icon is hard to miss. A section dedicated to Dr Homi Bhabha makes for the perfect break from science for a history lesson at the gallery. From photographs of Dr Bhabha with Albert Einstein, CV Raman and Niels Bohr, to the pioneering scientist’s leisurely pencil sketches, the section is worth an unhurried viewing. As Rustagi puts it, “Dr Bhabha was a visionary par excellence. His blueprint for the Indian nuclear programme remains a prized possession for us even today.”

A section dedicated to Dr Homi Bhabha features photographs

We continue our exploration with a chat with the director about what the future holds for the Indian programme. He guides us to a display that features a representation of one tonne of coal, three barrels of crude oil, alongside a tiny fragment of Uranium (dummy). “They all generate the same amount of energy,” he reveals, adding, “You cannot discount the role nuclear energy will play in India’s journey to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the near future.”

A bust of the pioneering scientist

A complex structure towards the end of the gallery is a symbol of hope. A model of an experimental tokamak reactor that harnesses the power of nuclear fusion; it is the second and more efficient way of nuclear energy generation. Rustagi explains, “India has a robust fusion research programme. If mastered, the results will be several times more efficient than fission. Nuclear fusion is the same process that keeps the Sun burning red hot. And you know that the Sun will shine bright for at least 5 billion more years, right?” With the way the mercury is soaring on the Sunday afternoon that we had dropped by, we wish we didn’t know.

AT Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Dr E Moses Road, Worli.

TIME 9.30 am to 6 pm (open all days)

ENTRY Centre entry fees apply

Can you digest this?

An infographic from the Food Irradiation section

Nuclear radiation is all around you. Food irradiation, the process of subjecting harvested produce with minimal radiation, helps grains and legumes stay safe for consumption for longer periods. Irradiated food products are common, and safe for human consumption.