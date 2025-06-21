On World Music Day today, Alliance Française de Bombay will host a three-part celebration that spotlights young talent

Young musicians from Rajan’s academy during a performance

Listen to this article World Music Day 2025: Attend this unique performance in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

I wish people explored more genres of music. It’s like speaking multiple languages,” says vocal coach Leena Rajan, who grew up listening to Tamil hymns in Kalyan, trained in Western A capella in the USA, and swears by Mohammed Rafi’s Abhi na jaao chhod kar. To top it all, Rajan will now open the day-long Fête De La Musique 2025 at the Alliance Française de Bombay (AFB) today.

For Laurent Vergain, director, AFB, it’s the perfect occasion to look back upon the fête back home. “Citizens and residents are urged to play music outside in their neighbourhoods or in public spaces and parks. This year again, people will celebrate live music not only at free concerts outdoors, but also in performance halls, museums, and even churches in Paris and the Île-de-France region,” he reveals.

(Left) Leena Rajan’s students (centre) Khayla Samuel and (right) Nidhi Bhanushali in performance. Pics Courtesy/Leena Rajan

While Mumbai’s erratic monsoon would have most definitely rained on such a parade, the institute’s auditorium in Churchgate will open its doors for a fête of its own. Young musicians from Rajan’s A Cappella School India and her vocal academy will be joined by the Artist Club at Furtados School of Music for a global music experience. Sandwiched between the performances is an open mic for members and students of AFB. Vergain hopes to hear a few French tunes that remind him of home.

On the cards for Rajan’s band is a mix of A cappella, jazz standards like Lullaby of Birdland, rock numbers like Summer of 69, theatre music including tunes from Hamilton and nostalgic Hindi tunes. Many of these young talents will soon travel to New York in July to pursue their own dreams under members of three-time Grammy Award-winning A capella group, Pentatonix.

“Some of these young vocalists have won personal battles against stage fright, low self-esteem issues and language barriers to put on the show,” Rajan reveals. “Singing is one of the best ways to work on your language’s pronunciation!” Vergain agrees before signing off.

ON Today; 10.30 am onwards

AT Theosophy Hall, Churchgate.

LOG ON TO bombay.afindia.org (RSVP mandatory)

FREE

Director’s playlist

. Un monde nouveau - Feu Chaterton

. Message personnel - Francoise Hardy

. Week end à Rome - Etienne Daho

. Un garçon pas comme les autres - Fabienne Thiebault

. Formidable - Aya Nakamura Feat Charles Aznavour\\

