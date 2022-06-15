Once upon a war: This online workshop explores untold stories about myths and warfare

Sign up for an online workshop where you can learn and discuss many untold stories about myths and warfare from across the world

Krishna delivers the sermon of Gita to Arjuna. Pics/Wikimedia Commons

Mythology, ancient history and war never fail to ignite a sense of curiosity among most of us. From the battlefields of Kurukshetra to the trenches of Troy, war has fuelled the imaginations of people across cultures. Be it the portrayal of perfectionist Arjuna or flawed hero Achilles, the notions of kingship and social order were all shaped on the battlefield. The Mythological Project (TMP) has organised a two-day workshop that delves into the world of bloody feuds and brutal war in ancient times. Arundhati Dasgupta and Utkarsh Patel, co-founders of TMP, will lead the session.



An illustration from the story of the Iliad, 1892

The workshop will explore how war has been portrayed in ancient texts — largely in epics, legends and myths — and in the folk literatures of different cultures. They will cover Indian, Norse, Greek, Persian and other ancient civilisations during the session. It will look at the varying interpretations of familiar stories and of not-so-familiar ones to explore the multiple ideas that are hidden within these narratives. This will help develop a nuanced understanding of war strategies, sacrifices, politics, and the aftermath of war. “War is an event that has dominated the world for a long time. Our workshop will tell the audience what wars meant to the ancient people and how they were documented in myths, legends, and other early narratives,” explains Patel.

Arundhati Dasgupta

Participants can learn how ancient beliefs and ideas about war were first conceived and how they are relevant in a contemporary context. Dasgupta tells us, “They will also gauge how myths and legends contain a wealth of knowledge, and how this information is incorporated into the beliefs and ideologies across cultures of the world.”



Utkarsh Patel

TMP has been offering mythology and culture workshops, both online and offline, for over five years. They look to foster, understand, and encourage discussions and debates about the influence that these stories have upon us today. “We work closely with a variety of organisations to preserve and maintain the huge, intangible history that is our common inheritance,” Dasgupta signs off.

On: June 17 and 18; 7 pm to 8.30 pm

Log on to: themythologyproject.com

Call: 9619235647

Cost: Rs 650