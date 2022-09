Step away from the celluloid for a different, tactile experience

If you are in the mood for some stage play, catch Micro theatre 2.0, a series of one-act plays that bring to life quirky, light-hearted depictions of life portrayed by artistes from across the country. Step away from the celluloid for a different, tactile experience.

Till: September 17; 6 pm onwards

At: White Box Studio, 511, Subhash Road, Vile Parle East

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 380 onwards

