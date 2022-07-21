One clown car, many talents

The famous Rambo Circus comes to a Bandra venue after a decade to perform in an auditorium for the first time. Here’s what to expect

A Rambo Circus acrobat performs a balancing act

Welcome one and all, Rambo Circus is coming to town. But they aren’t setting up a tent. The show will unravel at the air-conditioned St Andrew’s auditorium in Bandra West. With Mumbai’s monsoons in mind, the show has been moved indoors with all the magic of a carnival. As the second-generation owner of the circus, Sujit Dilip, says, “The show must go on!”

Moving the circus indoors comes with a different set of challenges. Dilip tells us that the artistes, who are used to performing in a tent that offers a height of 60 feet, have trained to fit their acts and routines into the auditorium’s space with a height of 20 feet, without losing the spark or boldness of their sophisticated moves. Compared to tented shows, the auditorium will give audiences a closer look at the stunts, and 42-year-old Dilip reminds us that the artistes are ready to win hearts.

A pair of skaters perform acrobatics

Landing on sand or a rubber mat is usually preferred by artists when jumping from a height or performing dynamic movements on the ground. The auditorium’s wooden floors can prove tricky for such moves, which ups the anticipation for the audience. But these are professional artistes we’re talking about. With two months of practice and the experience of performing in smaller indoor spaces like Juhu’s Prithvi Theatre, they are not only confident but ready to dazzle the audience with 90 minutes of balancing acts, aerial stunts, juggling, contortion acts, clowning and more. After all, the circus is all about the performing artistes — the heart of the show.

Rambo Circus, established in 1991, and based in Pune has been operational across Maharashtra. It includes 30 of their best artistes for a show that Dilip says will showcase new acts with old memories. What he’s referring to are the highly trained artistes with a wide range of capabilities coupled with the nostalgia that will come alive for those who grew up watching the circus. Dilip adds that the circus will be returning to Bandra after a decade, making it a homecoming for the crew.

“We’re always trying something new,” he exclaims. When COVID-19 was at its peak, the circus went online with digital shows and hit record sales of almost 50,000 tickets, Dilip tells us. He marks the experience as one that took Rambo Circus to different homes, and connected the artistes to audiences worldwide. The circus was among the few to survive the many lockdowns during the pandemic. Dilip credits the support from fans for that, and phrases it perfectly when he says, “Everybody loves Rambo Circus.”

On July 22 to 24; 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm

At St Andrew’s Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards