One thali, please

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Drop by a flea that promises an ensemble of city artistes, fun workshops and more

Deluxe Thali


How would you react if you were served a delicious, massive thali of goodies specially curated for you? Amazed, right? With the same intent, Deluxe Thali is bringing an interesting curation to the city, but with a twist. Prepare for a pumped-up two-day line-up that will feature Mumbai’s hottest upcoming brands and artistes. It is a homegrown marketplace, along with an array of never-before-seen surprises. The team will also offer workshops in block printing and perfume-making.

Deluxe Thali co-founder and graphic designer Kshitija Gurav says, “We began as a space that aimed to bring together the best of local talent from all walks of life who are dedicated to producing something truly unique. It is and will continue to be an extension of our creative personality, as the three founders — Riya Rokade, Saoni Daini, and myself — are all quite experimental by nature. Being able to house so many talents under one roof, where they can openly network and truly put themselves out there for the world to see, is a great joy.”




You can expect to shop art, clothing, Y2K accessories, futuristic boots, bags, ceramic accessories, and get handpoke tattoos, and more at the flea market.


On June 9 and 10; 3 pm to 8 pm 
At Khar Social, Khar West.  
Log on to insider.in
Free

