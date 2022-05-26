Open your art for Mumbai

Say cheers to the city with an eco-friendly mug and a range of dabba-themed merchandise

Representative Image

Raise a cup

In the bustle of tottering autos, cars zipping through the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and BEST buses painting the town red, a cutting chai or a kadak coffee can help you cut through the chaos. Raise a toast to the City of Dreams every time you sip on your chai or coffee with these biodegradable bamboo fibre cups that draw inspiration from Mumbai’s chaos. The reusable, eco-friendly cup features a cool doodle of all-things-Mumbai.

Log on to: thestylesalad.in

Cost: Rs 670.88

Dabba dreams

Dabbas are synonymous with Mumbai. And we’re not just talking about your tiffin box. Most residents in the city of 22 million call dabba-sized apartments their home, and travel across the metropolis in train dabbas. An ode to this multi-layered dabba existence is artist Kunal Anand’s artwork, Tiffin Towers. The artwork depicts life inside a dabba-inspired tower, complete with a ground-floor chemist shop, drippy air-conditioners, crawling cats, flying linens and a couple finding their moment of quiet at a balcony. Bring home the artwork in the form of notebooks, coasters and cushions, or wear it as a T-shirt.

Log on to: kultureshop.in

Cost: Rs 395 onwards