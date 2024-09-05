Love orchids? Learn more about them at this session in Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Learn about these unique plants and their distribution across Western Ghats

Dendrobium barbatulum

Of the long list of flowers that inspire poetry, orchids remain some of the most written about plants across ages and beyond borders. According to nature educator Aditya Gadkari, over 22 species of these are found around Mumbai alone. To celebrate International Orchid Day, which falls on the first Thursday of September, Sanjay Gandhi National Park has invited Gadkari to host an interactive session about the plants this weekend.


Habenaria gibsonii
“The session is primarily a basic introduction to orchids. I plan to cover what sets them apart from regular plants, where one can find them, and their diversity and distribution in India and Western Ghats. I also plan to show images of a few species from Western Ghats and Andaman Islands, all clicked by me. Then I will talk about their adaptations and ecology, followed by threats and conservation measures,” Gadkari revealed.


ON September 7; 2 pm to 4 pm 
AT Nature Interpretation Centre, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali
Call 7738778789 (to register)

