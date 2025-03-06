Oscars 2025: Men, take inspiration from Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield to nail your look

The 2025 Oscars red carpet saw some interesting sartorial turns by men, who ditched the typical boring tux for eye-catching flair

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Just when you thought that the provocatively named (and designed) ‘naked dress’ was the highlight — sartorially speaking, of course— of the 97th Academy Awards 2025, along came the men sashaying down the red carpet in looks that raised more than a few eyebrows. And in the sea of same ol’ ball gowns, lace and mermaid trains, their outfits were the ones that truly stood out.

Andrew Garfield in an espresso suit, Timothee Chalamet sports a monotone outfit and Colman Domingo’s all-red look

“This year, we saw several male stars defy expectations and opt for deeply personalised looks, while still meeting the levels of sophistication that are expected for an event of this stature. I think this year was more than just honouring traditions but about reinventing them to tell a story that is more individualistic and envelope-pushing,” shares menswear designer Sanjana Bubber-Divecha.

Colours that surprised us

Timothée Chalamet was a ray of sunshine (or a pat of butter) in his yellow suit, complete with a matching shirt. The clean tailoring and cropped jacket length kept the look from seeming too overwhelming. And then came Andrew Garfield’s espresso suit, which he wore with a silk shirt in the same colour. “The head-to-toe monotone look is trending for both men and women, and can be a great way to refresh your formal looks. It’s important to let the colour be the focal point of your outfit. To keep your look from seeming too monotonous, experiment with fabrics of different textures within the same colour family. However, avoid piling on too many accessories and stick to simple, clean silhouettes,” Divecha advises.



Omar Apollo dons a fishnet veil and fringed scarf with a brooch. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

A hint of sparkle

There’s no better time to invest in a sparkly brooch than now, if Hollywood’s best dressed are to be believed. While Joe Alwyn dressed up his tux with a lapel pin, Adrien Brody’s bird pin competed with his acceptance speech for size. For those who dare, like Omar Apollo, a brooch can be one part of an accessories story — he threw on a fishnet veil and swapped his bowtie for a fringed scarf, for good measure as well. “This year is the year of maximalism, no doubt. And the right accessories can personalise the most classic looks with relative ease. When it comes to brooches, placement is important. While brooches are typically worn on the left lapel of a jacket, you could also wear them on your shirt collar, pocket, tie or even a beanie. Quirky, art-inspired designs can make your look stand out. However, if your suit is already quite busy and you have other elements [such as a pocket square or statement cufflinks, for instance] vying for attention, a more minimalistic brooch would be the right approach,” says Divecha.



Sanjana Bubber-Divecha

Small tweaks for big impact

Colman Domingo’s all-red blazer with a matching sash created quite the stir, as did Jeff Goldblum’s floral shirt and brooch, which he wore under a white dinner jacket. The trend, as Divecha points out, is to add one unexpected element to a tried-and-tested formula to make a style statement. While Domingo’s trump card was colour, Goldblum’s was his floral theme. Another, more subtle take on the trend, was Sebastian Stan’s pale yellow (ecru) shirt that took the place of a classic white or ivory under a classic tux. “A statement jacket is a low-effort but high-impact way to stand out without seeming out of place. To balance your look, stick to a classic and elegant foundation in neutral tones. If the occasion allows it, you could even replace a traditional collared shirt for a turtleneck to build on the minimalistic appeal. Another way to experiment is with silhouette. This year’s red carpet saw flared pants make an appearance, as did sashes and Mandarin-collar shirts. All of these swaps are easy to pull off but set you apart in a sea of classic suits,” Divecha signs off.