World Earth Day: 5 Mumbai teens pick their favourite natural escape in and around the city

Today, on World Earth Day, we speak to five Mumbai teens who pick their favourite natural escapes in and around the city. Plus, a round-up of eco-friendly events to sign up for

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a popular choice for kids across all age groups. File Pics

Need for open spaces

There are few open spaces in the city, so the choice is limited. Most of my nature trails happen during vacations. In Mumbai, my friends and I always prefer Juhu beach. The other spot I love is Priyadarshini Park. I like the open-air grounds since they are not claustrophobic. They are a getaway for me. The Mahalaxmi Racecourse is another lovely open ground. Even in the summers, it gets a cross breeze. Taking that away to make a theme park, I think it will hamper the few open spaces in the middle of the city.

Ansh Suri, 15, Parel

Breathing clean air

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is one of my favourite getaways. They are the lungs of Mumbai. They have hiking trails. I like visiting the Tulsi and Vihar lakes in the park. My mom introduced me to this park, and we always make a visit when we need a break. The other discovery was the Ovalekar Wadi in Thane. We recently visited the garden; it has such a diverse variety of butterfly species. Not only was it fun, but it was also educational. It reminds me that we can do so much with water conservation. We must protect our rivers and lakes, especially in the city.

Akriti Raj, 13, Andheri

Grow more trees

I always have so much fun at parks. I usually go to Juhu beach where I like going for a walk and seeing the sunset. I also enjoy visiting the Kaifi Azmi park in the mornings. It is nice to walk on the grass, and soak in the greenery.



A family at Juhu Beach

There are trees, and it is quieter in the mornings. I think we need to be more mindful and avoid littering. I always notice people throwing things around in the city. Also, the rise of pollution means we need to plant more trees.

Aahana Chheda, 13, Andheri

A glow of pink

I went on a flamingo safari in Airoli last year. I always used to go on treks or safaris out of town, but this was my first time inside the city. We went early in the morning, and we saw so many pink flamingos.



A gathering of flamingos in Nerul

This is my new favourite nature spot in the city. I also love trekking, so we often head for small treks through Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It is fun to get away from the city. It becomes so quiet inside the park sometimes. that you can hear birdcalls.

Agastya Urankar, 15, Kalamboli

Call of the hills

I love trekking. So, one of the dream treks I am planning on is Kalsubai. But my more recent trip was up Yogi Hills in Mulund. It was a great experience as I went with my friends. It was very exciting. We had so much fun being so connected to nature. The weather was really good; it nearly felt like winter. We went there in the morning, so it was much cooler. Everything changes when you go up the hills. Unlike the roads in the city, these trails are very clean. That is why I feel that we need to work better on keeping the city clean.

Deetya Tanna, 13, Mulund

Green up with these events

>> Flash dance by Nature Warriors

A flash mob of students from the JBCN International School (Parel) will portray the risks of climate change.

ON Today; 4.30 pm

AT Juhu Beach.

>> The Climate Chronicles

Performers will read a series of short stories that explore our connection with the changing ecosystem.

ON April 26; 6 pm

AT Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, Fort.

>> Climate City Challenge

Sign up with the Naturalist Explorers to document the biodiversity of Mumbai.

FROM April 26 to 29

LOG ON TO @naturalistex

>> Dadar Clean-Up Drive

Join the students of Kirti College as they set out to clean up the Dadar Chowpatty (above).

ON April 28; 8.30 am

AT Dadar Chowpatty, Kirti College Road, Dadar West.

LOG ON TO allevents.in