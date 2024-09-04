Emerald green can be tricky to style this festive season, but yields chic results when it comes to making heads turn. Here’s how to get it right

Shilpa Shetty styles a monotone outfit (middle) Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit has minimal embellishments (right) Gabriella Demetriades’ fit has tonal sequins work

Listen to this article Want to know how to style emerald green festive wear? Here's how to get it right x 00:00

Move over espresso brown, cherry red and butter yellow — emerald green is the colour taking over the collective imagination and all our festive wardrobes. This bright, vivid shade of green is also referred to as ‘Paris green’, ‘imperial green’ or ‘Veronese green’ and, as fashion designer Sanjana Bubber explains, is a jewel tone that is part of the ‘royal’ colour family. “Emerald green is an excellent choice for the festive season because of its rich and sophisticated appearance. It also lends itself well to ethnic and fusion looks,” she adds, warning that styling this statement colour incorrectly can result in your entire look going wrong.

Green coolness

“Since emerald green is such a strong and overpowering royal shade, it doesn’t work well with too many colours,” says Bubber. She suggests the following colour pairs.



Fabrics with a sheen work accentuate this colour as Sonakshi Sinha demonstrates (right) Aashim Gulati in a minimal look. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

>> A modern and sophisticated way to wear emerald green is monotone styling, where your entire outfit is the same colour, sprinkled with contrast accents.

>> If you’re keen to incorporate contrasting shades, opt for peach, aubergine, rose, ruby red and pink.

>> Earthy colours such as rust, taupe and brown can also look elegant, as can a rich navy blue.

>> Neutral shades such as cream, beige, black and white can help to balance the intensity of emerald green.

“Gold and metallic accents can elevate the richness and beauty of an emerald green look. Metallic prints or brocade work well, as does metallic cutdana work, which is currently all the rage, especially with occasion wear. Here, it’s important to stay away from very bright gold or silver, and stick to antique metallic and deep copper tones,” Bubber says. Emerald green typically works well for evening or night events, and fabrics with a sheen, such as satin, silk or velvet work much better than matte fabrics. Further, when wearing this colour, stick to well fitted and tailored garment. Although the oversized trend has been in vogue for a while now, it will not work with emerald green attire.

Style it right



Sanjana Bubber and Krutika Chauhan

“Emerald green is a statement colour and, while styling it, ensure that your accessories complement rather than compete with it. Minimal jewellery is preferable, especially with embroidered or embellished outfits. At the same time, an outfit that is too matchy can look monotonous and boring — introduce at least a little contrast by way of texture or colour,” Bubber shares. Krutika Chauhan, founder of Kharaa, an ethnic wear brand, says that she is partial to jewellery with green stone or in shades of gold, when styling an emerald green look. “For footwear, I prefer shades of gold or embellished juttis with a pop of a different colour. Accessorise your hair with flowers — baby’s breath is a current favourite — or wear your hair in a plain braid or bun to keep the attention focused on your fit,” she recommends.

Emerald green flags

>> Fusion looks for women: These include shirts and blazers with sarees, as well as pre-draped sarees. Think corsets with lehengas, ruffled and draped lehengas, and co-ord sets.



Rajkummar Rao’s outfit uses the colour as an accent

>> Follow the 2:1 ratio: Ensure that two pieces in your outfit are in the same colour with the third piece in a different colour. If your kurta and dupatta are green, your salwar can be a different colour.

>> Keep it simple: Don’t include too many colours while styling emerald green. While black adds a dramatic contrast, earthy tones such as brown and tan can dress down a look. White and cream add an air of formalness, and charcoal or grey can look especially sophisticated and refined.

Inputs by Sanjana Bubber