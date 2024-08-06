The performing arts community of Mumbai will converge at an open mic at a Kala Ghoda venue to advocate for peace in Gaza through performances and discussions

A brick etched with facts about the ongoing Gaza conflict is laid on a Palestinian keffiyeh; bricks with the names of Gazan martyrs at the gallery. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Mumbai's Kala Ghoda hosts open mic to support Gaza

At no point in history has activism been as easy as hitting the repost button on your social media to show solidarity to a cause. But a look at the recent developments close to home, or far away in war-ridden Gaza, will tell you a different story — these times call for more than just a like and share. This weekend, creative minds across disciplines will walk the talk at a candid open mic in Kala Ghoda.

A previous gathering for Gaza at the gallery’s Bandra venue

“Posting a word in support on Instagram can be a good start; but definitely not the end of your efforts,” points out Sahil Arora, founder of Method, the venue for the meetup. The gallery is currently home to an installation of more than 200 bricks that carry the names of 6,747 Gazan victims as part of the ongoing The Future Will Remember exhibition by American artist Alex Rose, who will also join the gathering through Zoom. “The need to pull your socks up couldn’t be more urgent. The gathering is a platform for established and amateur artistes alike to express themselves to a real audience,” he shares.

For theatre maker Atul

Kumar of The Company Theatre, an opportunity like this has been a long time coming. “Never before have such disheartening images been live streamed right into our living rooms. I have had sleepless nights thinking about the children who have inevitably faced the wrath of war,” sighs Kumar, whose troupe will present their debut performance of British playwright Caryl Churchill’s 10-minute play, Seven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza.



Caryl Churchill

The theatre maker believes that an open conversation will double as a learning experience, “I look forward to meeting and hearing what those around me have to say. It might teach me a thing or two about my own worldview and if it needs a relook. If nothing else, knowing that artistes like me share the same concerns will come as a reassurance.”

Comedian Abish Mathew, who tells us his talk will be a candid heart-to-heart about his feelings during these testing times, seconds the sentiment. “The open mic will be a cathartic experience for everyone involved. More importantly, for those who seek courage to speak up, I hope they find it in themselves and the voices around them,” he shares.



Nush Lewis, Atul Kumar, Abish Mathew

Echoing in the rooms of the art gallery, you’ll find city-based harpist Nush Lewis’ rendition of her new single, In the shadows. “I wrote the song earlier this year amidst the ongoing conflict. It talks about the helplessness one feels while watching things turn from bad to worse every day and accepting that there’s only so much we can do as eye-witnesses,” she sighs Lewis leaves us with a thought worth pondering upon. Showing solidarity, she says, is no act of generosity. “We are privileged enough to not face the threat of the conflict right now. And by virtue of that, we are obliged to speak for those who aren’t. If the tides turn tomorrow, you’d want someone rooting for you as well,” she signs off.

ON August 10 and 11; 5 pm onwards

AT Method, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

LOG ON TO @methodindia (for details and registration)

ENTRY First come first served (registration mandatory)