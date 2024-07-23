Head to this auction of rare prints, first-edition books, artworks and maps

An exhibition-auction is set to showcase a curated collection of rare prints, first-edition books, including The Constitution of India, artworks and maps that shed light on a diverse and vibrant time in India’s colonial history

The first-edition print of the Constitution of India on display. Pics Courtesy/Saffronart

The metropolis of Mumbai, as others in India, might have undergone a facelift to suit the 21st century. Yet, this week, the city will witness a return to a diverse, unique past that is slowly fading from public memory. With their latest exhibition Passages to India: A Journey Through Rare Books, Prints, Maps, Photographs and Letters, the auction house Saffronart will throw light on some rare treasures from the country’s past.

The pages of the first edition of the Constitution feature artworks by Nandalal Bose and artists from Santiniketan

“It is truly a fantastic collection,” shares Minal Vazirani, president and co-founder of the auction house. “When I say colonial, I use the term to signify a period of time rather than the rule itself,” Vazirani clarifies. The pieces, curated from items through auction houses, individual collectors and dealers, were built over a long period of time. Aside from the historical context, it is the quality and nature of the artworks that elevate the exhibition. Vazirani points out, “For instance, the maps from that time come with a rare quality of papers and there are aquatints that are handmade, books that are handbound — an art and tradition that is fading.”



A set of hand-coloured aquatints by J Harris based on watercolours by Henry Martens documenting the First Anglo-Sikh War

Among these rare artworks are a set of six hand-coloured aquatints on the Sikh War by J Harris based on watercolours by Henry Martens documenting the First Anglo-Sikh War from 1845-1848. Lot 93, she adds, boasts of a collection of Les Hindous: Ou Description de Leurs Moeurs, Coutumes et Ceremonies by François Balthazar Solvyns. A four-volume compilation of coloured etched plates offering detailed visuals of Indian society and culture in the 1790s, it comes to Mumbai straight from the library of Baron de Rothschild, Vazirani states. The standout item, for this writer, is a 1950 first-edition of The Constitution of India. She informs us that the Constitution was approved by the Assembly on November 26, 1949 and presented at the Parliament of India on January 26, 1950

“They had two months to work and print in a tumultuous time. The original was handwritten, with gold flecks on the borders. The book on our lots is a first-edition print, one of only 1,000 copies,” she says. In a historical election year, and knowing the connection of one of its key architects, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, to Mumbai, this book gains weight. “The pages of the Constitution had artworks done by Nandalal Bose and his artists from Santiniketan. It is amazing to think that as India framed its Constitution, the makers placed as much importance on our cultural and artistic heritage representation as on civil society,” the co-founder remarks.

Of the 1,000 prints, close to 500 copies were distributed among members of the parliament, and adjacent individuals who needed to access it, she says. This meant that there were not many copies in private hands for the public to view.



A letter by Mahatma Gandhi to Dr Behram Navroji Khambatta, 1928.

Another rare first-edition book, is Charles Wilkins copy of the English translation of the Bhagvad Gita — a Rosetta Stone for Sanskrit scholars of the era. “Printed in 1785, this is the first known English translation made directly from Sanskrit. It was ground-breaking work,” she explains. There is also a typewritten letter by Mahatma Gandhi, and a signed copy of The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru. Currently on display at their Prabhadevi space, the items offer more than just aesthetic value. Art lovers and patrons can pay a visit and view them till the final two days of online auction on July 24 and 25.



Minal Vazirani

“I think the people who have come in to view the collection find an emotional connection with them. It is a slice of where we come from. We recently had a relative of a member from the original drafting committee of the Indian Constitution visit us. To have that opportunity of a conversation with someone who had familial ties to a work that predates all of us now, is incredible,” she remarks. Understandable, since it is rare to get a chance to view the past in a rapidly modernising world.

TILL July 25; 11 am to 6 pm (Sundays by appointment only)

AT Saffronart Mumbai, Industry Manor, ground floor, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi.

CALL 022 68554100 (for appointment)