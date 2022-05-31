Paws and effect

At 22 years, Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier, became the world’s oldest dog. Experts share tips to ensure your senior dog stays healthy

Observe their behaviour

Amanda Tong, founder of The Animal Behaviour Academy, MSc Clinical Animal Behaviour

Behavioural changes are important signs of ageing, so watch out for them. Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD) Syndrome is a condition related to changes in the brain. Keep an eye out for symptoms using the acronym DISHA (Disorientation, Interaction, Sleep-wake cycle, House Soiling and Activity). Keep an eye out for aggression related to social interaction, lower bladder control, repetitive behaviour, and newly developed phobias like fear of the dark i.e. going for a walk after sunset. There are steps you can take to prolong your pet’s health and delay age-related issues. Ensure your pet has a physically and mentally enriched environment. Nutrition and diet play important roles as well. Increase fruits and veggies that are non-toxic for dogs, and give them vitamins E and C. There are also senior dog diets for which you can consult a veterinarian.

Physical ageing signs

Tulika Kapur, certified canine trainer and founder of Do The Woof

Slowing down: An ageing dog may have trouble climbing stairs, and getting in or out of cars. This could be due to weakness in the hind legs caused by old age, arthritis, and degenerative diseases.

Weight change: Some pets become less active and gain weight. Other dogs might lose weight as they age, due to muscle mass loss, reduced appetite and digestive issues.

Eyesight and hearing: Senior dogs could suffer from cloudy eyes (nuclear sclerosis). If you find your pet “ignoring” your commands, it can be hearing impairment.

Skin lumps or bumps: Lumps under the skin are common in senior dogs. A vet should check to rule out malignant tumours.

Bad breath: It can imply dental infection, gum disease or tooth decay. Regular dental cleaning is a must.

Breeds, size and age

Small dog breeds have longer life spans while large dog breeds age faster. The lifespan depends on breeds as well. Great Danes may outlive French Bulldogs. A dog is considered old after completing about three quarters of the expected breed lifespan.

The veterinarian’s checklist

. After six years, get your pet tested for CBC (Complete Blood Count) blood test, LFT (Liver Function Test) and KFT (Kidney Function Test), and a routine urine and stool test every six months.

. After eight years, get chest, abdomen and hip X-Rays along with blood tests.

. Regularly vaccinate your pet and deworm them every three to six months.

Dr Malhar Joshi, Joshi’s Veterinary Clinic, Malad