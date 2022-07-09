At 45, Pune cyclist, Preeti Mhaske set a new Guinness World Record as the fastest woman to cycle solo from Leh to Manali covering a distance of over 430 km in 55 hours and 13 minutes

Preeti Mhaske

Tell us about your cycling journey until now.

I have always been interested in sports, but it was only in 2017 that I took up cycling and running when I participated in a parents’ running competition organised by my children. To my surprise, I stood first in the race. It made me feel that I was capable of managing my family and pursuing my passion for sports at the same time. Furthermore, I started participating in other competitions, which were a combination of running, cycling, and swimming. In the last five years, I have not only cycled through different parts of our country but have also built my own business in cycle manufacturing. Breaking records was only possible because I accepted the opportunities when they knocked on my door.



Preeti Mhaske after completing her solo cycling expedition in Manali

How did you prepare for the Leh to Manali solo cycling expedition?

The pandemic created a lot of uncertainties with respect to training. Luckily, Guinness World Records approved my applications for both running and cycling, and I could get back on track. Every approval is provided with a time that is required to break any record, and for me, it was 60 hours. Many around me were worried and suggested that I should opt for the run instead. But I knew this was my opportunity and I had to make the most of it. I felt that even if I was unable to break the record, I should not give up and at least complete the route. The Indian Army and the hidden heroes of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) division helped me throughout my journey, and, of course, my family has been my biggest cheerleader.

What challenges did you face during this record-breaking ride?

The biggest challenge for anyone who is not from that part of the country is the altitude. Everything starts from above 11,500 ft altitude, and it becomes very difficult to breathe. Another challenge that I faced was the strong headwinds, because of which my regular cycling speed dropped. I also experienced extreme temperatures during the day and night. I distinctly remember that while crossing the last pass, my oxygen level suddenly fell. I had to pause and ask for medical help. I was sleep-deprived and cycling through the snow at midnight. Even a momentary blink of an eye may have lead to something dangerous, so my crewmates were constantly shouting and honking to keep me awake.

What advice would you give to our readers?

There is no age barrier to explore your passion. Not many people are aware of this about me, but cycling has truly helped in my transformation from unfit to becoming fit than before. I was facing severe anemia, PCOD and hormonal imbalance between 2015 and 2017. Running and cycling have made it easier for me to focus on the positives, and even my medication is working more effectively than earlier. Opportunity knocks at everyone’s door; you have to grab it, believe in yourself, and give it a shot.