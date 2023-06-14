Recently, Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing half-tied pigtails with formal attire at an event and that went on to create a stir on social media. A city-based hairstylist tells us how to ace the pigtail look

Priyanka Chopra pairs her formal gown with half-tied pigtails. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Mumbai hairstylist shares tips to ace Priyanka Chopra-inspired half-tied pigtails x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra’s recent look during a Bvlgari show caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts not for her huge emerald necklace, but the cute high ponytails that she pulled off with her evening gown. While many criticised it for being a mismatch, others applauded the actor’s fashion sense. Among those who gave her look a thumbs-up was hairstylist Ronella Baptista.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pigtails and ponytails have always been a gift to the fashion world. While they have been around for a long time, people fail to understand how to perfectly style them. They are not only convenient in Mumbai’s humid weather, but also look very chic,” she suggests. Baptista lists down four hairstyles to try out.

Jasmine ponytail

The Jasmine ponytail (inspired by the Disney princess) is easy to make. Tie either one or two ponytails on the top and at consistent intervals keep adding a rubber tie. The loops should be tight. Tug some hair out to give it a bubble or balloon-like shape. The hair ties can be hidden with your favourite charms. This hairstyle can be worn on a cute jumpsuit or with a desi ghagra choli.

Space buns

Hina Khan sports space buns

Space buns are a convenient option to combat Mumbai’s humid weather. Tie up two ponytails on the top. Twirl them like a rope and tie them in circles on the head. Secure everything with a bobby pin. They look cool and you can pair them up with a grunge or emo-inspired outfit. Ripped denims, oversized T-shirts, denim jackets and boots look the best with space buns.

Half-tied buns

Ariana Grande dons half-tied buns. Pic courtesy/Getty Images

Taking a cue from PC’s half-tied ponytails, this hairstyle is suitable for someone with longer hair. Take half a portion of your hair on both sides and repeat the same procedure as you did for space buns. Another easy way is to secure the half sections in a ponytail and half-tie your hair in the last loop. Give the hair in the loop some pull so that it looks like a bubble. Half-tied buns go well with most casual wear.

Half-Dutch or Dutch pigtail



Alia Bhatt’s half-Dutch pigtail

Part your hair in the middle. Divide both sides into three sections. Start tying it like a pigtail and keep adding hair from the side to your sections.



Kriti Sanon wears a Dutch braid

You can either complete the braid or leave it open at the nape and tie it like a normal ponytail. While Dutch braids are classic, they can be styled with all kinds of outfits. They can be paired with athleisure or an Indian salwar kameez.