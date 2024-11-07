Breaking News
Updated on: 08 November,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

With flamingo-spotting season returning soon, here’s our list of locations around Mumbai and guided tours to sign up for

Flamingos at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. File pic

As temperatures drop, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai get ready to welcome flamingos who mostly migrate from Kutch, as well as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Africa, and Turkey. “According to Bombay Natural Historical Society (BNHS), nearly 1,50,000   greater and lesser flamingos arrive along the city’s seashores annually, offering a visual spectacle,” shared Sreekumar Krishnan, a wildlife photographer. They migrate from Gujarat, mostly in search of food and water. They favour shorelines and intertidal lakes that offer the right mix of marshy conditions and algae-rich waters. With the city’s fluctuating tides, these birds adjust their movements accordingly. “During high tide when the tide exceeds three feet, flamingos find it difficult to forage along the shore and retreat to nearby lakes to feed on blue-green algae,” he explained. As the tide recedes, they return to the shoreline, following this natural rhythm, their take-off and landing create a captivating scene for observers.


Flamingos at the Bhandup spot. Pic Courtesy/Jitender ChandoliaFlamingos at the Bhandup spot. Pic Courtesy/Jitender Chandolia


While enthusiasts have spotted a few flamingos in the Thane Creek, expect the majority of the flock to arrive in Mumbai and its surroundings by November-end. Visit the shore areas two hours before high tide starts for best views. Visitors are encouraged to explore these sites with a guided tour and a group of people for a safe and more enriching experience.


Sreekumar KrishnanSreekumar Krishnan

Spot them here

Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary: This tidal estuary, located at the mouth of the Ulhas River, and designated Ramsar-protected site offers views of flamingos. Explore the sanctuary by beginning their journey at the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre Museum.
AT Mangrove forest, Coastal Marine Biodiversity Centre, Airoli Creek, Diva Nagar Road, Airoli.

Bhandup Pumping Station Bird Watching Area: A year-round hub for bird watchers, this spot in Mumbai draws thousands of flamingos
November end onwards. This bird-watching haven is also home to migratory and resident species like Rosy starling and Painted stork.
AT  Bhandup Pumping Station Bird Watching Area, Mulund East.

TS Chanakya Lake: In November generally towards the end, small flocks of flamingos begin to arrive, testing the waters of Navi Mumbai’s Karave coast and inter-tidal lakes after travelling nearly 1,000 kilometres.
AT TS Chanakya Birding Point, outside TS Chanakya Indian Maritime University Campus, Navi Mumbai.

Seawoods Lake: This lake comprises of NRI Talawe and DPS Lake. During the high tide, birds travel from the creeks and move inland towards these water bodies where they rest and feed. These waters have become a resting ground for the birds and their juveniles, who seek the shallow waters to wait out the high tide and feed on blue-green algae.
AT Sector 32, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

Flamingos at TS Chanakya Lake. Pic Courtesy/Sreekumar KrishnanFlamingos at TS Chanakya Lake. Pic Courtesy/Sreekumar Krishnan

Sign up

Float with the flamingos: Begin your day with a bird-watching boat ride at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. This guided tour offers a unique flamingo boat safari paired with a bird-watching walk, providing an up-close experience with the vibrant birdlife of the creek.
FROM November 23 onwards, 7 am  
MEETING POINT Near Airoli Creek Flamingo Sanctuary entry gate (confirmed upon registration)
LOG ON TO treksandtrails.org
COST Rs 950 (child); Rs 1,199 (adult) 

Creekside colours: This guided flamingo boat tour by a professional naturalist, invites participants to experience winter migratory waters along the creeks. Guests are encouraged to wear muted tones to blend with the surroundings, while binoculars will be provided for close-up view of the spectacular birdlife.
FROM December 1 onwards 
MEETING POINT Flamingo Boat Safari Entry, Mulund East. 
LOG ON TO theterntravellers.com
COST R899 onwards 

